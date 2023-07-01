Live updates from Money in the Bank 2023

The WWE has set up shop in the United Kingdom this weekend with Money in the Bank coming live today from O2 Arena in London, England. The show will start at 3 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Money in the Bank is a major annual staple on the WWE calendar and as expected, today’s show will be centered around the men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches. The main event of the the show will be the Bloodline civil war tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa facing the Usos. We will also see Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.

Follow along as we’ll keep track of today’s show and offer our thoughts below.

6:30 p.m. ET: Usos kick out of a spear/spike combo!

6:28 p.m. ET: There’s your ref bump.

6:10 p.m. ET: Alright, let’s pick this match up.

6:02 p.m. ET Bell has rung and Jimmy-Solo will start us off.

5:58 p.m. ET: Here we go, Bloodline civil war is on.

5:43 p.m. ET: Hey, it’s Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a skybox!

5:42 p.m. ET: That match was fine, but it fell kind of flat. Priest coming out only 10 minutes in altered the dynamic of the match and it prevented it from hitting another gear. It’ll be interesting to see where they go with these three at SummerSlam.

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Winner: Seth Rollins via pinfall

5:38 p.m. ET: Just as Balor was setting up for the Coup-De-Grace, but then Priest got up and distracted him with the briefcase. That allowed enough time for Rollins to get out of the way and he put Balor down with the Stomp to win.

5:35 p.m. ET: 10 minutes in and we get a Damian Priest sighting with the briefcase. He’s sitting on the outside of the ring watching and his presence distracted Rollins long enough for Balor to get the upperhand. The new Money in the Bank winner already playing mind games.

5:25 p.m. ET: Crowd has been chanting Rollins’ theme for five minutes straight.

5:18 p.m. ET: World Heavyweight Championship match up next.

5:15 p.m. ET: That was a brilliant ending to the match. Iyo turns the table of Becky and Bayley and handcuffs them to each other through the ladder, giving her enough time to climb and grab the briefcase. Sky has her moment and we’ll see if this creates more friction between her and Bayley.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark

Winner: Iyo Sky

5:12 p.m. ET: Ms. Money in the Bank for 2023 is Iyo Sky!

5:09 p.m. ET: ZELINA VEGA WITH THE SUNSET FLIP ON ZOEY STARK OFF THE LADDER. GOODNIGHT.

5:07 p.m. ET: Stark and Stratus trying to handcuff Becky. They got one on her wrist, but she’s fighting them off.

5:03 p.m. ET: Sick moonsault from Iyo Sky there.

4:49 p.m. ET: Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match up next. I have no idea who is going to win here.

4:46 p.m. ET: Waller cheap shots Cena from behind, but Cena hits him with the Attitude Adjustment.

This was an entertaining segment and we possibly have a Waller-Cena match coming. But the important thing to take away from that is that London is totally getting a Wrestlemania in the next few years.

4:45 p.m. ET: Grayson Waller is really good at this.

4:40 p.m. ET: Grayson Waller is here. The crowd is not here for him.

4:39 p.m. ET: Oh, he’s specifically mentioning the possibility of a Wrestlemania in London. He’s hyping up the crowd about it.

4:38 p.m. ET: Cena hyping up the London crowd on the mic, but are we going to actually going to get something here?

4:32 p.m. ET: JOHN CENA?!

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Winner: Cody Rhodes via pinfall

4:30 p.m. ET: Cody Cutter into a Cross Rhodes and Cody gets the victory over Dominik. He dominated about 80% of the match and got the pinfall in just over 10 minutes.

With Brock Lesnar showing up on Raw on Monday, the third match of their trilogy will probably be announced for SummerSlam.

4:26 p.m. ET: Cody is firing himself up and the match is starting to pick up.

4:19 p.m. ET: Another epic entrance for Cody Rhodes. The U.K. loves this man.

4:13 p.m. ET : Back to the IC title match itself, it was effectively done for a bout that just lasted 10 minutes. The story was Riddle’s ankle and they did a great job at playing that up until Riddle could no longer withstand the pain of Gunther’s attacks.

As for McIntyre, we haven’t seen him since losing the IC title triple threat at Wrestlemania and there were rumors of him possibly leaving the company about a month back. Well those have been put to bed as we now have a potential big time match at SummerSlam. That’s going to be a banger.

4:09 p.m. ET: CLAYMORE!

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Winner: Gunther via sumbmission

4:07 p.m. ET: Gunther makes Riddle tap and his Intercontinental Championship reign con...IT’S DREW MCINTYRE!

3:55 p.m. ET: IC title match up next. Look at this happy idiot Matt Riddle.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez

Winner: Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall

3:52 p.m. ET : Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have recaptured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, but the story here is Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey and choking her out at the end of the match. Morgan was able to capitalize by pinning Rousey to claim the belt. It appears that Rousey vs. Baszler is in the cards for SummerSlam.

3:49 p.m. ET: Vince Russo voice “SWERVE!”

3:42 p.m. ET: Women’s tag match is underway.

3:41 p.m. ET: That’s going to go down as one of the more memorable Money in the Bank matches in recent memory. It clocked in at just over 20 minutes, but felt like a sprint because everyone was going a million miles per hour. There were gnarly spots all over this match, including Logan Paul nearly breaking his damn neck with the table spot.

Priest winning opens up some interesting possibilities on Raw, especially with the friction he’s had with Finn Balor as of late. The World Heavyweight Championship match later is going to be intriguing to watch.

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Winner: Damian Priest

3:33 p.m. ET: Mr. Money in the Bank for 2023 is Damian Priest. Another big accolade for Judgement Day.

3:26 p.m. ET: 15 minutes in and we’re getting some excellent action from everyone in this match. Especially Ricochet. He was built for this.

3:17 p.m. ET: Big heat for Logan Paul. So far, all of the other guys have ganged up on him when he tries to check into the match.

3:12 p.m. ET: L.A. Knight is OVER brother.

3:05 p.m. ET: Men’s Money in the Bank match will open the show. Interesting choice. Could we see a cash-in later?

Bloodline civil war tag team match - Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Winner: TBD