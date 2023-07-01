What time does Money in the Bank 2023 start?

The WWE has set up shop in the United Kingdom this weekend with Money in the Bank coming live today from O2 Arena in London, England.

The main show will begin at 3 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Seven matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teaming with Solo Sikoa to battle the Usos in a Bloodline civil war tag team match. A major rift within the group took place at Night of Champions in May when Jimmy Uso superkicked Reigns and cost him and Sikoa their tag team title match. Jimmy would be officially exiled from the group, leaving Jey with a decision to either stay with the “Tribal Chief” or join his twin brother. After a few weeks to mull it over, Jey stuck with Jimmy, finally breaking away from his cousin Reigns after nearly three years of being his right hand man. Immediately after Jey’s decision, this match was made official.

Full list of matches*

Bloodline civil war tag team match - Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

*Card subject to change