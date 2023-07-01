Money in the Bank 2023 pool predictions: Questions for main event in London

WWE returns to pay-per-view on today with Money in the Bank coming live from O2 Arena in London, England. The event will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.
The main event of the show will be the Bloodline civil war tag team match featuring Roman Reigns teaming with Solo Sikoa to take on the Usos. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the 11 questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $500 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.
Who will win?
Reigns/Solo
Usos
It’s hard to imagine Reigns taking a loss in back-to-back pay-per-view. He and Sikoa walk out O2 Arena victorious here.
Will the Uso’s successfully double superkick Roman?
Yes
No
They did it on Smackdown a few weeks ago and we’ll definitely get it at some point in this match.
Who will attempt the first pinfall?
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa
Will any member of the match physically confront Paul Heyman?
Yes
No
Who will be in the ring when the opening bell sounds?
Roman/Jey
Roman/Jimmy
Solo/Jey
Solo/Jimmy
One or fewer people
Three or more people
You want to create anticipation for the clash between Reigns and Jey and want to set up the hot tag. Jimmy and Solo will most likely start the match.
Will Sami Zayn physically interfere in the match?
Yes
No
Who will go through an announcers table first?
Roman Reigns
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Solo Sikoa
Paul Heyman
Other/none
How will the match end?
Pinfall
Submission
DQ
Other
If Roman gets the pin, who is on the receiving end?
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Other/Roman doesn’t pin
Will the winner of the MITB match confront Roman during or after his match?
Yes
No
The men’s Money in the Bank winner will most likely go after the World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night Raw.
Will Roman vacate or lose any titles during MITB?
Yes
No