Money in the Bank 2023 pool predictions: Questions for main event in London

WWE returns to pay-per-view on today with Money in the Bank coming live from O2 Arena in London, England. The event will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

The main event of the show will be the Bloodline civil war tag team match featuring Roman Reigns teaming with Solo Sikoa to take on the Usos. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the 11 questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $500 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.

Who will win?

Reigns/Solo

Usos

It’s hard to imagine Reigns taking a loss in back-to-back pay-per-view. He and Sikoa walk out O2 Arena victorious here.

Will the Uso’s successfully double superkick Roman?

Yes

No

They did it on Smackdown a few weeks ago and we’ll definitely get it at some point in this match.

Who will attempt the first pinfall?

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa

Will any member of the match physically confront Paul Heyman?

Yes

No

Who will be in the ring when the opening bell sounds?

Roman/Jey

Roman/Jimmy

Solo/Jey

Solo/Jimmy

One or fewer people

Three or more people

You want to create anticipation for the clash between Reigns and Jey and want to set up the hot tag. Jimmy and Solo will most likely start the match.

Will Sami Zayn physically interfere in the match?

Yes

No

Who will go through an announcers table first?

Roman Reigns

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa

Paul Heyman

Other/none

How will the match end?

Pinfall

Submission

DQ

Other

If Roman gets the pin, who is on the receiving end?

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Other/Roman doesn’t pin

Will the winner of the MITB match confront Roman during or after his match?

Yes

No

The men’s Money in the Bank winner will most likely go after the World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night Raw.

Will Roman vacate or lose any titles during MITB?

Yes

No