Full card for Money in the Bank 2023

The WWE has set up shop in the United Kingdom this weekend with Money in the Bank coming live today from O2 Arena in London, England. The show will start at 3 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

As is the case every year, the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will be the two spectacles of the show as superstars try to retrieve the briefcase. However, the main event will the Bloodline civil war tag team match featuring Roman Reigns teaming with Solo Sikoa to battle the Usos. Expect this fight between family to begin no later than 6 p.m. ET.

The other marquee match of the evening will feature World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending his title against Finn Balor.

Full list of matches*

Bloodline civil war tag team match - Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

*Card subject to change