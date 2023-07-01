How to watch AEW Collision via live stream, what to watch on July 1 episode

AEW Collision returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming from the FirstOntario Centre Hamilton, ON. This episode was taped on Thursday, so beware of spoilers.

This will be an action packed episode of Collision as the Owen Hart Cup Tournament continues on tonight.

How to watch AEW Collision

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Collision

The men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament will ramp up tonight as three quarterfinal matches will take place tonight. Samoa Joe will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong and the winner will advance to face CM Punk in the semifinals. Punk will be on guest commentary and will have an up close look at his opponent. On the other side of the bracket, Powerhouse Hobbs will face Dustin Rhodes in one match and Ricky Starks will face Juice Robinson in the other match. We’ll see who all advances this evening.

AEW World Champion MJF will make his Collision debut and will be in action tonight. The champ is currently prepping for the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, where he has been paired with Adam Cole. We’ll see how he performs in the ring tonight.

Also on the show, TBS Champion Kris Statlander will put her title on the line when facing Lady Frost. We’ll also get Miro in action.