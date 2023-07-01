What seeded players does Iga Świątek need to beat to win Wimbledon?

Will 2023 be the year Iga Świątek secures her first Wimbledon title? Despite claiming five Grand Slam championships — including the French Open last month — she has yet to secure the top spot at the All England Club. In this article, we’ll run through the formidable ranked opponents who stand in her path as Świątek strives to make her Wimbledon dreams a reality.

Despite the drought at Wimbledon, the top ranked women’s contender has the best odds (+350) to win this event — according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds put Świątek marginally ahead of Elena Rybakina (+550) and Aryna Sabalenka (+600) as the top three options.

As the No. 1 seed, Świątek is guaranteed to not face a ranked opponent until at least the third round, where No. 30 Petra Martic is the most probable matchup.

From here, No. 14 Belinda Bencic or No. 23 Magda Linette stand in as potential fourth round opponents for Świątek. Barbora Strycova and Danielle Collins are two unranked options who could make a strong bid towards the fourth round on this side of the bracket as well.

If Świątek reaches the quarterfinals, then she could potentially see ranked opponents like No. 7 Coco Gauff, No. 11 Daria Kasatkina, No. 19 Victoria Azarenka, or No. 29 Elise Mertens. Gauff is projected to make the quarterfinals, and it’s important to note that Swiatek has won all seven head-to-head matchups without dropping a single set.

Semifinals opponents for Świątek include ranked options like No. 4 Jessica Pegula, No. 5 Caroline Garcia, No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova, No. 15 Luis Samsonova, No. 20 Donna Vekic, and others. Anything can happen, but Pegula is the projected pick to reach this stage. Świątek lost to Pegula earlier this year prior to the Australian Open.

If Świątek reaches the final, ranked players like No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Elena Rybakina, No. 6 Ons Jabeur, No. 9 Petra Kvitova, and others could meet her. Rybakina won Wimbledon last year and Jabeur was runner-up.