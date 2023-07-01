What seeded players does Venus Williams need to beat to win Wimbledon?

The first round of Wimbledon will get started on Monday, July 3. This is the third tennis major of the year, as competitors are coming off the 2023 French Open. The draw for the tournament was released, and the veteran Venus Williams was granted a Wild Card spot. She begins her quest for a sixth Wimbledon title with a matchup against Elina Svitolina from Ukraine.

The Wimbledon website has partnered with AI technology to unveil some new features, one of which projects how tough a player’s path to a Wimbledon championship is. Williams’ path is considered the hardest draw among the women’s singles competitors.

If Williams is able to advance to the second round, she is projected to face No. 28 Elise Mertens. A win there would likely earn her a third-round matchup against No. 7 Coco Gauff. Williams and Gauff have matched up twice previously, with the latter picking up the victory both times.

If Williams can make it to the fourth round, she could face No. 11 Daria Kasatkina or No. 19 Victoria Azarenka, with the former being the projected opponent via AI. Provided that Williams can use her vast experience to pull off yet another upset, the potential quarterfinals matchups are brutal.

For ranked opponents in the quarterfinals, Williams could possibly match up with No. 1 Iga Swiatek (projected), No. 14 Belinda Bencic, No. 23 Magda Linette or No. 30 Petra Martic. Swiatek won the 2023 French Open and enters with the best odds to win Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook. Williams enters the tournament in the middle of the pack and is installed at +25000.

If Williams survives and makes it to the semifinals, she could be matched up with seven seeded opponents. She is projected to face No. 4 Jessica Pegula but could also see No. 5 Caroline Garcia, No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova, No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova, No. 20 Donna Vekic, No. 32 Marie Bouzkova or No. 24 Qinwen Zheng.