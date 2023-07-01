What seeded players does Coco Gauff need to beat to win Wimbledon?

Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 7 in the WTA standings, sets her sights on her first Grand Slam title, and the spotlight now turns to Wimbledon 2023. Can she seize this opportunity?

However, her journey to the finals is not without challenges. Join us as we examine the seeded players Gauff must overcome in order to pave her way towards the coveted championship match.

Gauff is guaranteed to not face a seeded player until at least the third round, where No. 28 Elise Mertens checks in as a potential opponent. Gauff has beaten Mertens in two previous head-to-head meetings, the most recent coming in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open.

Things start to heat up in the fourth round, as No. 11 Daria Kasatkina and No. 19 Victoria Azarenka are potential opponents. Gauff is winless in three career head-to-head meetings against Kasatkina, and the 19-year-old American lost her only match against Azarenka in October 2022.

If Gauff advances to the quarterfinals, she could be on a collision course with No. 1 Iga Swiatek — who is favored to win this tournament. Swiatek has won all seven head-to-head matchups without dropping a single set. Other rank contenders include No. 14 Belinda Bencic and No. 23 Magda Linette, who could be looking to upset Swiatek in the fourth round.

If Gauff reaches the semifinals, it’s because of an incredible run or a little bit of luck, possibly both. Potential ranked semifinal opponents include fellow American, No. 4 Jessica Pegula, along with No. 5 Carolina Garcia, No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova, No. 15 Luis Samsonova, No. 20 Donna Vekic, and others.

Opponents from the other half of the draw like No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Elena Rybakina, No. 6 Ons Jabeur, No. 9 Petra Kvitova, and others could be waiting for Gauff in the finals. Rybakina won Wimbledon last year and Jabeur was runner-up.