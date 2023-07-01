Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Reds on Saturday, July 1st

The San Diego Padres will once again square off against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon for the second game of their weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Michael Wacha (7-2, 2.90 ERA) will start for the Padres while rookie Brandon Williamson (1-1, 5.82 ERA) will step on the hill for the Reds.

San Diego enters the game as a -170 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is the +145 underdog. The run total is set at 11.5.

Padres-Reds picks: Saturday, July 1st

Injury report

Padres

Out: OF Preston Tucker (foot), RP Tom Cosgrove (hamstring), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), C Luis Campusano (thumb)

Reds

Out: RP Derek Law (elbow), RP Tony Santillan (hamstring), RP Tejay Antone (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Michael Wacha vs. Brandon Williamson

Wacha has been excellent these last two months, posting quality starts in eight of his last nine outings. It’s been hard for batters to get a foothold against him as he hasn’t given up any more than five hits during that span. Something to consider for today is his dominance in sunlight, as he’s 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA during day games this season.

Williamson’s last trip to the mound was cut short by a rain delay, giving up three earned runs in two innings against the Orioles on Monday. The rookie has given up precisely three earned runs in each of his last three starts and while he’s been far from dominant, he’s held his own and not allowed things to get out of hand. 2-3-4 hitters are all batting over .300 against him this season, so he needs to get better control when facing the heart of the lineup.

Over/Under pick

Cincinnati is the most over-friendly team in the league at 53-29. However, it’s going to be difficult for an offensive explosion when facing a pitcher like Wacha who has been a buzzsaw. At 11.5, I’d lean towards the under.

Pick: Under 11.5

Moneyline pick

San Diego is in a major funk with this six-game skid and squandered a major opportunity in yesterday’s extra-innings loss. If there’s any day for the Padres to right the ship, it’s a day when a reliable hand like Wacha is stepping on the hill. I’ll go with them ending the losing streak and evening up this series this afternoon.

Pick: Padres