Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Cubs on Saturday, July 1

After snapping their four-game losing streak on Friday in emphatic fashion, the Chicago Cubs now look to make it two in a row against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Promising rookie Tanner Bibee (4-2, 3.79 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland, while Marcus Stroman (9-5, 2.47) is feeling good enough to go for the Cubs after being pulled from his last start with a blister issue on his throwing hand.

Chicago enters as the -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Guardians are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Guardians-Cubs picks: Saturday, July 1st

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (elbow), SP Peyton Battenfield (shoulder)

Cubs

Day to day: SP Marcus Stroman (finger)

Out: OF Seiya Suzuki (neck), 3B Patrick Wisdom (wrist), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), RP Adrian Sampson (knee), RP Codi Heuer (elbow), RP Nick Burdi (abdomen), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Tanner Bibee vs. Marcus Stroman

Bibee, one of Cleveland’s top pitching prospects entering the year, got off to a sensational start to his MLB career before hitting a rough patch in June. The righty posted a 5.15 ERA for the month, but he is coming off one of his best starts of the season, holding the Milwaukee Brewers to one run over six innings while striking out seven. Bibee boasts two plus secondary offerings in his slider and changeup, and he’s allowed more than three runs and lasted fewer than five innings just twice in 11 starts.

Stroman’s dream season came to a screeching halt last time out against the St. Louis Cardinals, as the righty was knocked around for six runs (three earned) on eight hits in just 3.1 innings of work before being forced from the game with a blister issue. It’s apparently healed enough for him to give it a go on Saturday, and when he’s on, there’s been very few pitchers more reliable this season. Stroman has notched a league-high 14 quality starts so far this year, using his dynamite sinker to force tons of ground balls while his slider, cutter and splitter keep hitters off balance.

Over/Under pick

Stroman’s health is a bit of question mark, but assuming he’s able to grip the ball adequately, I’m expecting something of a pitcher’s duel on Saturday night. The Guardians enter this one 26th in all of baseball in team OPS, scoring more than four runs just once in their last seven games, and if Bibee can keep the Cubs in check, I think we hit this under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Stroman has just been so reliable this year, going at least six innings with only one or two runs allowed with regularity, and a Guardians lineup that swings at everything and rarely strikes out is a great fit for a pitcher who makes his living pitching to contact. Chicago has the advantage on the mound and more firepower in their lineup, and I think they notch a series win on Saturday.

Pick: Cubs