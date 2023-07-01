Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Saturday, July 1

The Miami Marlins will once again do battle with their NL East rival the Atlanta Braves today for the second game of this weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Rookie phenom Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA) will start for the Marlins while Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA) will step on the hill for the Braves.

Atlanta enters the game as a -165 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Miami is the +140 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Marlins-Braves picks: Saturday, July 1st

Injury report

Marlins

Day-to-Day: C Jacob Stallings (ankle), C Paul McIntosh (oblique)

Out: RP Matt Barnes (hip), OF Avisail Garcia (back), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder)

Braves

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Eury Perez vs. Charlie Morton

Perez has been fantastic since making his Major League debut in May and is quickly building a case for NL Rookie of the Year. He’s given up no more than one earned run in each of his last six starts and has 18 strikeouts over his last two outings. He’s been especially good during day games, where he has a 0.43 ERA with an opponent batting average of .173.

Morton was solid for the Braves throughout the month of June and Atlanta’s considerable run support has earned him back-to-back wins. He’s continued to keep opposing batters off kilter, with at least seven strikeouts in seven of his last nine starts. A thing to watch will be how he does against Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr., who owns a .350 batting average against him through 20 at bats.

Over/Under pick

Both of these teams have been operating at high levels as of late and even with two skilled pitchers going at it, I expect both offenses to get going and push plenty of runs across in this one. Take the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Braves come into the month riding a six-game win streak and they are a dangerous, well-oiled machine at the moment. Perez has been lights out for the Marlins but if there’s any lineup that can bring the rookie down to earth, it’s Atlanta.

Pick: Braves