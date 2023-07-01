Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Mets on Saturday, July 1

The San Francisco Giants will once again meet the New York Mets this afternoon for the second game of their weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Anthony DeSclafani (4-7, 4.28 ERA) will start for the Giants while Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.11 ERA) will step on the hill for the Mets.

New York enters the game as a -145 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +125 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Giants-Mets picks: Saturday, July 1st

Injury report

Giants

Day-to-day: OF Michael Conforto (hamstring), RP Tristan Beck (thumb), INF Donovan Walton (shoulder)

Out: RP Scott Alexander (hamstring), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), OF Heliot Ramos (oblique),

Mets

Out: OF Tim Locastro (thumb), RP Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), SP Jose Quintana (ribs)

Starting pitchers

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Justin Verlander

DeSclafani is trying to get back into the win column after going 0-3 through five starts in the month of June. He gave up just five hits and two earned runs against the Diamondbacks last Sunday, but still ended up taking the loss. Something to watch will be how he does against Francisco Lindor, who is batting .444 against him through 18 career at bats.

Verlander is also trying to get back into the win column after going 0-2 through five starts in the month of June. His numbers themselves weren’t bad and that was exemplified by his starter against the Brewers on Monday, where he yielded just five hits and no earned runs in five innings of action. He’s been comfortable at home this season with a 2.70 ERA and a .214 opponent batting average and that could work in his favor this afternoon.

Over/Under pick

New York is the second-most under-friendly team in the Majors this season and it’ll be in a position to keep this game low-scoring, with the three-time Cy Young winner on the mound at home. Take the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have been a punchline for the last week or so, but with the edge in the pitching matchup this afternoon, this is an opportunity for them to get one over on the Giants. Plus, it’s Bobby Bonilla Day! You can’t bet against the Mets on Bobby Bonilla Day!

Pick: Mets