Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Cardinals Game 1 on Saturday, July 1

The New York Yankees will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. ET for Game 1 of today’s doubleheader at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. This is a make-up for last night’s game that was postponed due to inclement weather. Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA) will get the start for the Yanks while Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA) will start for the Cards after missing his last turn with tightness in his hip.

St. Louis enters the game as a -120 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is the +100 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees-Cardinals picks: Saturday, July 1st

Injury report

Yankees

Day-to-Day: 1B Anthony Rizzo (elbow)

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), CF Greg Allen (hip), DH Willie Calhoun (quad)

Cardinals

Day-to-Day: UTIL Brendan Donovan (arm)

Out: RP Packy Naughton (forearm), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), RP Ryan Helsley (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Luis Severino vs. Jack Flaherty

Severino is hoping to duplicate his performance from his previous start against the Rangers last Saturday, when he went six full innings and gave up just five hits and no earned runs in an eventual 1-0 victory for the Yankees. He’ll have to overcome his struggles on the road today, as he’s 0-2 with a 7.85 ERA in visiting ballparks this year.

Flaherty managed to pick up the victory against the Nationals on Monday, but that was mostly due to his offense. He was slammed for 10 hits and six earned runs through 6.1 innings of work, leaving the game with two batters on base. That was actually his second straight outing where he was hit for exactly 10 base knocks and six earned runs, so we’ll see if he can get back on track this afternoon.

Over/Under pick

This is a battle of an over-friendly team in New York (44-37) and an under-friendly team in St. Louis (35-45). As just mentioned, this is a matchup of two starters who have been shaky at times as of late and that presents an opportunity for both offenses to get into motion quickly. Hammer the over for this one.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

New York’s offense has been humming over the past few days, combining for 21 runs in its last two outings. This is another opportunity for them to clobber a weaker opponent and keep pace in the AL East standings and I think they’ll do just that in Game 1 of this doubleheader.

Pick: Yankees