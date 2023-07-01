Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, July 1

There are 16 games on tap around MLB on Saturday, but a bevy of matinee starts means that things are far more limited for daily fantasy players. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of just seven games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET. That doesn’t leave managers with a ton of options with which to set their lineups, but we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking this afternoon.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, July 1

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Kyle Tucker ($5,200)

Jose Altuve ($4,900)

Alex Bregman ($4,700)

Corey Julks ($2,700)

Nathan Eovaldi’s top-line numbers look great, but the Rangers starter has been leaking oil a bit of late, with a 4.68 ERA and 5.16 FIP over his last four outings — along with reduced fastball velocity that has the team talking about potentially giving him some extra rest soon. The Astros have faced their AL West rival plenty in recent years, and there are plenty of Houston hitters who’ve had success against Eovaldi in the past — particularly Bregman (8-for-16 with a homer and three doubles), Altuve (three homers and .576 SLG in 33 career at-bats) and Tucker (.727 SLG, a homer and two doubles in 11 at-bats). To round out this stack, consider Julks, who offers salary relief and has a .921 OPS over his last 10 games as he fills in for the injured Yordan Alvarez.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants

Pete Alonso ($5,000)

Francisco Lindor ($4,700)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,200)

Tommy Pham ($3,200)

Things haven’t been going great for the Mets of late, but again, this is a thin slate, and there’s reason to believe New York could bounce back against Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. After a hot start, DeSclafani has been roughed up of late, with a 5.85 ERA over 10 starts dating all the way back to May 8 — and a 6.65 mark in the month of June. Alonso (.847 OPS in 13 ABs), Pham (.364 average, .417 OBP in 12 ABs) and Lindor (8-for-18 with three homers) have all feasted on the San Francisco righty in the past, while Nimmo has the platoon advantage and boasts a .979 OPS over his last 10 games.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Luis Robert ($4,600)

Eloy Jimenez ($4,000)

Jake Burger ($3,800)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,100)

If you’re looking to ball on a bit of a budget this afternoon, consider Chicago, who’s been up and down at the plate of late but has an ideal matchup against A’s lefty Kyle Muller. Muller was sent down to Triple-A at the end of May after posting a whopping 8.04 ERA over his first nine starts, and the only reason he’s back up now is due to injuries in Oakland’s rotation. The lefty has been particularly vulnerable to righties (.952 OPS), and the White Sox have plenty of those for us to stack. Robert has been the one constant in Chicago’s lineup, slashing .302/.368/.658 since the start of May, while Burger is slugging a fat .571 against lefties this season and Vaughn has a 1.036 OPS over his last 10.