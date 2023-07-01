 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 1

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 1.

By Chris Landers
Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 26, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After a pitching-scarce slate on Friday, things get a bit easier for DFS and fantasy baseball managers on Saturday, with several aces taking the mound — Gerrit Cole, Eury Perez, the red-hot Zack Wheeler and Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow vs. George Kirby, and on and on — in addition to some solid arms with favorable matchups. There are a lot of options to choose from, and to help you sort through it all, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break down every game and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, July 1

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles — Bradish has posted three great starts in a row, most recently striking out seven while surrendering just two hits in seven innings in a win over the Seattle Mariners last weekend. The O’s righty boasts among the better sliders (.184 batting average against, 38.7% whiff rate) and curveballs (.180, 30.2%) in the game, and as long as he’s keeping his fastball elevated and out of harm’s way — which he’s been doing much more of over this recent hot stretch — those two pitchers will continue to chew up batters. A matchup with the Minnesota Twins is up next, and given that Minnesota is striking out a historic pace so far this year, he should be fired up in just about every league.

Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates — The Brewers continue to struggle offensively, and Oviedo’s slider/curveball combination are more than good enough to churn out five or six solid innings. The young righty pitched at least six innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts in the month of June — he’s got a 2.96 ERA overall in nine starts dating back to May 12 — and he should get July off to a similarly strong start.

James Kaprielian, Oakland Athletics — Kaprielian is a bit riskier, but the righty was actually pretty good in June, with a 3.47 ERA over four starts. He’s delivered quality starts against some tough competition in the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies over that stretch, and the Chicago White Sox — in the bottom five in baseball in OPS and strikeout rate against righties this year — offer some substantial class relief. The floor here is lower than you’d like, but here’s your sneaky play of the day.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, July 1.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/1

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Dylan Cease @ Athletics
2 Gerrit Cole @ Cardinals
3 Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals
4 Tyler Glasnow @ Mariners
5 Corbin Burnes @ Pirates
6 Verlander vs. Giants
7 Marcus Stroman vs. Guardians
8 Eury Perez @ Braves
9 George Kirby vs. Rays
Strong plays
10 Charlie Morton vs. Marlins
11 Julio Urias @ Royals
12 Tanner Bibee @ Cubs
13 Kyle Bradish vs. Twins
14 Yusei Kikuchi vs. Red Sox
15 Bailey Ober @ Orioles
16 Hunter Brown @ Rangers
17 Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros
Questionable
18 Johan Oviedo vs. Brewers
19 MacKenzie Gore @ Phillies
20 James Kaprielian vs. White Sox
21 Jack Flaherty vs. Yankees
22 Anthony DeSclafani @ Mets
23 Tyler Anderson vs. Diamondbacks
Don't do it
24 Ryne Nelson @ Angels
25 Michael Wacha @ Reds
26 Kutter Crawford @ Blue Jays
27 Brandon Williamson vs. Padres
28 Daniel Lynch vs. Dodgers
29 Tyler Alexander @ Rockies
30 Peter Lambert vs. Tigers

