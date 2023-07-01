Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 1

After a pitching-scarce slate on Friday, things get a bit easier for DFS and fantasy baseball managers on Saturday, with several aces taking the mound — Gerrit Cole, Eury Perez, the red-hot Zack Wheeler and Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow vs. George Kirby, and on and on — in addition to some solid arms with favorable matchups. There are a lot of options to choose from, and to help you sort through it all, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break down every game and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, July 1

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles — Bradish has posted three great starts in a row, most recently striking out seven while surrendering just two hits in seven innings in a win over the Seattle Mariners last weekend. The O’s righty boasts among the better sliders (.184 batting average against, 38.7% whiff rate) and curveballs (.180, 30.2%) in the game, and as long as he’s keeping his fastball elevated and out of harm’s way — which he’s been doing much more of over this recent hot stretch — those two pitchers will continue to chew up batters. A matchup with the Minnesota Twins is up next, and given that Minnesota is striking out a historic pace so far this year, he should be fired up in just about every league.

Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates — The Brewers continue to struggle offensively, and Oviedo’s slider/curveball combination are more than good enough to churn out five or six solid innings. The young righty pitched at least six innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts in the month of June — he’s got a 2.96 ERA overall in nine starts dating back to May 12 — and he should get July off to a similarly strong start.

James Kaprielian, Oakland Athletics — Kaprielian is a bit riskier, but the righty was actually pretty good in June, with a 3.47 ERA over four starts. He’s delivered quality starts against some tough competition in the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies over that stretch, and the Chicago White Sox — in the bottom five in baseball in OPS and strikeout rate against righties this year — offer some substantial class relief. The floor here is lower than you’d like, but here’s your sneaky play of the day.

