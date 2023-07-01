MLB injury report for Saturday, July 1

Another day, another round of injury news around MLB. Thankfully Friday night didn’t deliver any early departures (although Bryce Miller was forced from his start with a blister issue), but today’s MLB injury report still has updates on Carlos Rodon, Corbin Carroll, Marcus Stroman and more.

MLB injury report: Saturday, July 1

Marcus Stroman (blister), Chicago Cubs — Good news for the Cubs, who snapped their four-game losing streak on Friday afternoon and then got word that Stroman — who left his last outing against the St. Louis Cardinals in London with a blister issue — threw a bullpen without issue on Thursday and is all set to start Saturday against Cleveland.

Bryce Miller (blister), Seattle Mariners — Less positive blister-related news: Miller left his start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Stroman’s bounce-back aside, we’ve seen these sorts of injuries result in IL stints in the past, so we’ll have to wait and see how Miller’s responds over the next few days.

Corbin Carroll (shoulder)/Merrill Kelly (leg), Arizona Diamondbacks — A couple of updates on two key players for the D-backs amid their hot start:

Per @Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo:

-- Corbin Carroll is feeling better. Out of lineup tonight. Day-to-day. Possibly could be back in tomorrow.

-- Merrill Kelly played catch out to 120 feet today. If continues to feel good he will throw a bullpen session Saturday. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) July 1, 2023

Things continue to trend upward for Carroll, who apparently isn’t dealing with any structural problems in his shoulder and should return to the lineup at some point this weekend. Kelly, meanwhile, has already resumed throwing after landing on the IL this week, and as long as he doesn’t feel any renewed pain after his latest round of catch, he should progress to a bullpen session at some point in the coming days.

Carlos Rodon (back), New York Yankees — Rodon’s third Minor League start is officially scheduled, and this one could be his last:

BREAKING



LHP Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make a rehab start with the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday, July 1, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced today.



The Renegades face the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.… pic.twitter.com/uAUZ2ZqM58 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 30, 2023

Rodon has looked and felt good through two rehab outings, and he’s reportedly set to get up to around 60 pitches this time. If all goes well, the team is reportedly circling next weekend’s series against the Chicago Cubs for the lefty’s long-awaited 2023 debut.

Brendan Donovan (arm), St. Louis Cardinals — Donovan was initially slated to bat leadoff on Friday night against the Yankees, but the utility man was a late scratch due to what the team is calling soreness in his throwing arm. Friday’s game was eventually rained out, so Donovan has yet to miss any time, but it sounds like this could be more than a day to day situation. Oli Marmol told reporters that Donovan has dealt with discomfort in his throwing arm over a “period of time,” and was set to meet with the team doctor and receive imaging to see the extent of that discomfort before moving forward. It apparently doesn’t affect him when he swings, so DHing and pinch-hitting is on the table, but we should know more in the next day or two.

Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), Toronto Blue Jays — Ryu has been out since undergoing Tommy John surgery early in 2021, but the veteran lefty is set to check a big box on his road back to the Majors:

Hyun Jin Ryu will make his first rehab appearance July 4 in either complex league or single-A.

Velo has been up to 88 mph so there’s a ways to go, but apparently he’s in “phenomenal” shape, down ~30 pounds.

Barring setbacks, he’s probably about a month away from helping #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 30, 2023

Ryu apparently really is in the best shape of his life, but after such a lengthy absence, he’s going to need at least a few appearances in the Minors before he can return to the Jays in any capacity. It’s unclear as of yet whether his return will be in the rotation or the bullpen. Ryu was a Cy Young candidate as recently as 2020, but he’s struggled to a 4.55 ERA over the last two years.

Charlie Blackmon (hand), Colorado Rockies — It sounds like Blackmon will be out for a little while: Manager Bud Black told reporters that the DH, who’s recovering from a fractured hand suffered last month, will remain in a cast for at least two weeks. Once he finally does get the cast off, it’s probably going to take him at least a couple of weeks before he’s ready to rejoin the big league club. Before landing on the injured list, Blackmon had been hitting .265/.347/.422 with five homers and 26 RBI.

Nick Lodolo (calf)/Ben Lively (pectoral), Cincinnati Reds — The Reds could get a big boost to their postseason hopes soon, as Lodolo’s follow-up MRI seems to have come back positive:

Good news on Nick Lodolo. He’s getting his boot off and is heading to Arizona to ramp up. Similar timeline to Hunter Greene. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) June 30, 2023

The stress reaction in his left tibia has healed sufficiently that he can now start a throwing program. The former top prospect has been out since May 6 and appears on track for a return in the early part of August if all goes well. He struggled prior to landing on the IL, but he’s flashed major potential early in his Major League career. Lively’s stint on the injured list, meanwhile, could be a short one, with the righty reportedly shooting to return prior to the All-Star break after landing on the shelf with a strained pectoral late last week.

Ha-Seong Kim (hamstring), San Diego Padres — Kim was held out of the lineup in San Diego’s loss to the Reds on Friday with left hamstring soreness. He did come off the bench late, drawing a walk in his lone at-bat, so hopefully this won’t be an extended absence for the infielder — but we should know more later today.

Reese Olson (knee), Detroit Tigers — Good news after Olson took a scary comebacker off his knee during his start earlier this week:

Reese Olson said he should be good for his next turn in Tigers rotation. Knee is good, just some minimal swelling after getting treatment postgame. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 30, 2023

Olson has been a real bright spot for Detroit of late, so hopefully the pain and swelling will continue to go down and he won’t suffer any setbacks.

James Kaprielian (shoulder), Oakland Athletics — Yet another injury has befallen the A’s rotation, as Kaprielian was placed on the IL on Friday afternoon with a shoulder strain. The righty had apparently been battling discomfort over his last few starts until it finally became too much during a side session earlier this week He’d actually been pitching pretty well over the last month despite the ailment, with a 3.47 ERA over four starts. He’s been sent for further testing, at which point the team should be able to determine the extent of the damage and issue at least a rough timetable for his return to the mound.

Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), Philadelphia Phillies — Two weeks removed from his oblique strain, Dominguez has resumed a throwing program, but he apparently has yet to progress to facing hitters — meaning his return will have to wait until after the All-Star break. Craig Kimbrel has the closer’s role on lockdown, but Dominguez should figure into the late-inning mix behind him later this month.