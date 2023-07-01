How to live stream Money in the Bank 2023

The WWE has set up shop in the United Kingdom this weekend with Money in the Bank coming live today from O2 Arena in London, England. The show will start at 3 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

You will only be able to watch Money in the Bak via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teaming with Solo Sikoa to battle the Usos in a Bloodline civil war tag team match. A major rift within the group took place at Night of Champions in May when Jimmy Uso superkicked Reigns and cost him and Sikoa their tag team title match. Jimmy would be officially exiled from the group, leaving Jey with a decision to either stay with the “Tribal Chief” or join his twin brother. After a few weeks to mull it over, Jey stuck with Jimmy, finally breaking away from his cousin Reigns after nearly three years of being his right hand man. Immediately after Jey’s decision, this match was made official.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will have his first pay-per-view title defense today when facing off against Finn Balor. Throughout this feud over the past month, Balor has called back to SummerSlam 2016. It was there where he defeated Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion, but had to relinquish it one night later due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the match. He’d blame the “Visionary” for all of the frustrations and disappointments he experienced for the next seven years of his career and has issued numerous vicious attacks on the champ in recent weeks.

As is the case every year, the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will headline the show and the winners will earn a shot at any championship of their choice at any time for the next year. The fields for both matches are stacked and full of superstars looking to make a name for themselves by capturing the coveted briefcase. The men’s match will notably feature Logan Paul, who was added to the field a few weeks ago. Meanwhile on the women’s side, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will compete in her very first MITB ladder match.

Other notable matches on the card includes Cody Rhodes facing Dominik Mysterio and Gunter defending the Intercontinental Champion against Riddle. We’ll also get WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defending against former champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Full list of matches*

Bloodline civil war tag team match - Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Ronda Rousey/Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

*Card subject to change