Here are the top goalies for 2023 NHL Free Agency

NHL Free Agency begins at noon on Saturday, July 1, which is also the first official day of the 2023-24 NHL calendar year. Teams have a negotiation window between themselves and their free agents between the NHL Draft and the start of the new calendar year. At noon opposing teams can talk and negotiate with free agents.

2023 NHL Free Agency: Top Goalies

It’s a rare day that a top-flight goalie reaches free agency during their prime and this year is no exception as several goalies that would be considered low-end No. 1 or high-value backups are available through free agency.

Among the netminders that will likely find a starting spot in the league is Tristan Jarry, who is still young (28) and had a 2.90 goals-against-average with the Pittsburgh Penguins last year. Jarry and Joonas Korpisalo, who was a playoff rental for the Los Angeles Kings, are the two goalies under 30 that several teams could still value as starters. Korpisalo had a .914 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 39 combined games with the Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The other top free-agent goalies out there are veterans probably better suited in a timeshare like Seymon Varlamov (New York Islanders) and Frederik Andersen (Carolina Hurricanes).