Here are the top forwards for 2023 NHL Free Agency

The NHL free agency period begins at noon on Saturday, July 1. That day is also the first official day of the 2023-24 NHL calendar year. Teams have a negotiation window between themselves and their free agents between the NHL Draft and the start of the new calendar year. At noon opposing teams can talk and negotiate with free agents.

2023 NHL Free Agency: Top Forwards

New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane is going to be a name to follow. After scoring 21 goals and adding 36 assists in 73 combined games with the Rangers and the Blackhawks, the 34-year-old still has some gas in the tank and will be on the hunt for the best chance to win the Stanley Cup a fourth time.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O’Reilly and Rangers wingers Vladimir Tarasenko both started the season on the St. Louis Blues’ top line, but were traded at the deadline and will likely get strong interest on the market in the first day of free agency. O’Reilly, in particular, is a former Conn Smythe Trophy winner and Selke Award winner. He is widely respected for his leadership and two-way efforts.

Other top forwards include

Jason Zucker (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Max Domi (Dallas Stars)

Tyler Bertuzzi (Boston Bruins)

Michael Bunting (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Max Pacioretty (Carolina Hurricanes)

Ivan Barbashev (Vegas Golden Knights)

Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg Jets, buyout)

Matt Duchene (Nashville Predators, buyout)