What are the rules to a Money in the Bank ladder match?

One of the most important gimmick pay-per-view events on the WWE calendar will take place today with Money in the Bank coming live from O2 Arena in London, England at 3 p.m. ET. All of the action will air on Peacock.

As is the case every year, the main attraction of the show will be the two Money in the Bank ladder matches. In these bouts, male and female superstars will duke it out to guarantee themselves a title opportunity within the next year. Let’s go over everything you need to know about the matches.

Money in the Bank rules

Climb the ladder, and grab the briefcase. That’s it. It’s a straightforward ladder match where the objective is to secure the briefcase hanging above the ring.

Inside of the briefcase is a contract that guarantees the winner a title match at any time of their choosing for the next year. We’ve seen a wide variety of MITB winners “cash in” at opportune time. Some have waited several months to do it while others have cashed in on the same night they won the briefcase.

Who are in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches

For this year’s men’s match, participants will include Butch, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura, On the women’s side, participants include Bayley, Becky Lynch, Iyo Sky, Trish Stratus, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark.