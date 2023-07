2023 Tour de France results: Full leaderboard as Adam Yates claims Stage 1

The 2023 Tour de France is underway. The race started on Saturday, July 1 and will run all the way to July 23. The first stage saw the competitors cycling around Bilbao, Spain. That was the first of three stages to be held in Spain before crossing over into France. There will be two rest days throughout the 22-day ride, but the participants are expected to log 2,115 miles.

The reigning winner of the Tour de France is Jonas Vingegaard. He entered the race with the best odds of winning again this year at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard was installed at +105 and was followed by the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar at +120. Jai Hindley (+1400) had the third-best odds and was followed by Enric Mas Nicolau (+1400) and Richard Carapaz (+2800) who rounded out the top-five. 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal is in the race field, but entered with +6500 odds.

Stage 1 recap: Adam Yates edged out his twin brother Simon by eight seconds to claim the yellow jersey on the first day. This is Adam’s first ever stage win, although he did briefly hold the yellow jersey in 2020. His teammate Tadej Pogačar finished third, edging out a group of 11 cyclists that included fellow title favorite Jonas Vingegaard by four seconds. American Neilson Powless was the leading climber on the day, gaining five points and securing the polka dot jersey to open the Tour.

