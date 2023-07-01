Savannah Marshall vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

This weekend two of women’s boxing finest will clash as Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1-1, 2 KOs) is set to defend her super middleweight titles against Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, July 1. The bout will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester. ESPN+ will air the fight, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET and main event ring-walks projected for 5:15 p.m.

Crews-Dezurn’s reign of the super middleweight women’s division began in 2018 with a victory over Marciela Cornejo, capturing the WBC title. In 2019 she won a rematch against Cornejo, this time for the WBO belt. In her most recent bout she defeated former IBF and WBA champion Elin Cederroos to capture the undisputed crown in April 2022. Her only loss was her 2016 debut against Claressa Shields.

Marshall had her undefeated streak snapped last September, losing the WBO women’s middleweight title to Claressa Shields. Prior to that loss, Marshall had 7 straight knockout wins and was primed to become undisputed champion. Now she makes the jump to women’s super middleweight with hopes to walk away undisputed champion of this division.

Marshall is favored to win with odds of -425, according to Draftkings Sportsbook as Crews-Dezurn enters as a +310 underdog. The favored method of victory is Marshall by decision (-205).

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall round-by-round results

Round 1: Crews-Dezurn 10-9

Crews-Dezurn showing the physicality and tying up Marshall early. Feel out process for both. Lead jab for Crews-Dezurn as Marshall swings and misses a hook. Crews-Dezurn letting some haymakers fly, but not connecting. Crews-Dezurn just enough to pace the round.

Round 2: Marshall 10-9 (19-19)

Tie up early. Both fighters powering up for big shots. Lead jab by Crews-Dezurn doing well. Clinching and body shots for majority of the round. Nice right hand from Marshall. Neither fighter showing signs of being hurt, very close contest thus far.

Round 3: Marshall 10-9 (Marshall 29-28)

Marshall hunting that big right-hand. Crews-Dezurn avoiding it and clinching each time she gets a chance to. Neither landing much, but Marshall overall has the better technique. Crews-Dezurn wrestles Marshall to the ground. More clinching up. Slight edge to Marshall for landing more clean.

Round 4: Marshall 10-9 (Marshall 39-37)

Punch-punch then clinch. Crews-Dezurn sends Marshall to the canvas once again. Marshall lands a nice right up-top and the referee separates them again. Crews-Dezurn doing her best to tie up, but Marshall seems to be landing the cleaner punches.

Round 5: Marshall 10-9 (Marshall 49-46)

Marshall tries a combination but misses, a lot of tying up. Now Marshall throws Crews-Dezurn to the ground. Good right hand by Marshall pierces Crews ear. Ugly fight but both giving their all.

Round 6: Marshall 10-9 (Marshall 59-55)

Marshall now doing good work to the body. A nice right hand connects for Marshall and momentum all in her favor. Crews-Dezurn throwing little-to-nothing. Not as much tying up this round.

Round 7: Crews-Dezurn 10-9 (Marshall 68-65)

Crews-Dezurn hunting for the right hand over the top and it’s just missing the mark. This round Marshall has been neutralized a but. Crews making the fight more ugly, but needs to get a nice punch or two to get back on the scorecards. Crews barely inches this round because her strategy was at her best for these two minutes.

Round 8: Marshall 10-9 (Marshall 78-74)

Ugly tussling and the refs separates both fighters momentarily. After the separation, Marshall lands a clean left hand. More clinching as Crews doing what she can to slow Marshall down. Marshall gets the nod in this round, landing a bit more precisely in comparison to Crews-Dezurn.

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD