Savannah Marshall vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn fight time, live stream, more for super middleweight bout

Undisputed women’s super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1-1, 2 KOs) is set to defend her WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBF titles against Savanah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) this Saturday, July 1 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

How to watch Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall

Crews-Dezurn vs. Marshall will be streamed on ESPN+, as the main card gets going at 2 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks expected at 5:15 p.m.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Crews-Dezurn defeated Elin Cederroos last September by unanimous decision, capturing the WBA and IBF super middleweight titles with the win. She has held the WBC title since 2018 and the WBO title since 2019. Her career accolades are outstanding, considering the 36-year-old had an unorthodox journey to stardom.

Marshall recently loss her first professional fight to Claressa Shields last September, fighting at 160lbs. Now the former WBO women’s middleweight champion switches over to super middleweight (168lbs) with a shot to claim the undisputed titles from Crews-Dezurn.

Fight odds

The challenger Marshall is favored to win with odds of -425, as Crews-Dezurn sits as a +310 underdog. The favored method of victory is Marshall by decision (-205), per Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall