Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin fight time, live stream, more for heavyweight bout

Jared “Big Baby” Anderson and Charles Martin will meet in the ring for a heavyweight clash. The fight will take place at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, July 1. This will serve as a homecoming for Anderson as he gets to fight in front of his home crowd of Toledo. There are a total of nine fights on the day with the heavyweight clash being the main event.

How to watch Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin

The action will get started around 10:00 p.m. ET, and the main event is expected for around 11:15 p.m. ET.

The event will be available on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+ as well.

Fighter history

Anderson ( 14-0) has yet to drop a fight and is a heavy favorite in this one so there is a good chance that it won’t end. He has won all 14 of his bouts via KO and has yet to have a fight go the distance. He currently holds several titles in the WBO International Heavyweight title and the WBC USA Heavyweight title. If he keeps on this pace, he will be able to rack up a few more titles on his way to the top of the heavyweight division. This will be his first time in the ring this year after defeating George Arias his last time out.

Martin ( 29-3-1) is the veteran of the two, but at 37 years old, has an uphill battle to climb against the upstart Anderson. This will be his first time getting in the right this year after defeating Devin Vargas via KO his last time out. All three of his losses have come via KO, but to his credit has never had back-to-back losses in his career. After each loss he finds a way to rebound and get a W. Two of his losses have come against some of the bigger names in the division like Luis Ortiz and Anthony Joshua. He will have his hands full on Saturday against Anderson, who specializes in the KO.

Anderson is currently the betting favorite at -1400. Martin is the underdog coming in at +700. An Anderson stoppage is the favored fight outcome at -500, followed by an Anderson decision at +600. A Martin stoppage is +1000 and a Martin decision is +1400.

Full Card for Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin