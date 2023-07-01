Full undercard for Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin heavyweight fight

Jared “Big Baby” Anderson (14-0) will put his undefeated streak on the line when he steps into the ring to square off against Charles Martin ( 29-3-1). They will face off in a heavyweight battle at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. The fight will take place on Saturday, July 1. There are a total of nine fights on the night beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET. The ring walk for the main event can be expected at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET.

Anderson has yet to lose in his short pro career, in fact, he has won every fight via KO. He is one of the young up-and-coming boxers in not only the heavyweight division, but the sport as a whole. He has an orthodox stance that packs a mean combo, which many of his previous opponents have had to find out the hard.

Martin is a live underdog here with +750 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as he goes into enemy territory to square off against Anderson, who is in his hometown of Toledo. He is a veteran who you can not take lightly. He won in his last fight to rebound from a TKO loss.

The final card before the main event will see Arslanbek Makhmudov face Raphael Akpejiori in a ten-round heavyweight bout. Makhmudov is a -1100 favorite. Prior to that Delante Johnson is a -3000 favorite against Jonathan Montrel in a junior welterweight bout, Abdullah Mason is a -5000 favorite against Alex de Oliveira, and Jahi Tucker is a -1100 favorite against Nicklaus Flaz.

Full Card for Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin