Full undercard for Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin heavyweight fight

Jared “Big Baby” Anderson (14-0) will put his undefeated streak on the line when he steps into the ring to square off against Charles Martin ( 29-3-1). They will face off in a heavyweight battle at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. The fight will take place on Saturday, July 1. There are a total of nine fights on the night beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET. The ring walk for the main event can be expected at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET.
Anderson has yet to lose in his short pro career, in fact, he has won every fight via KO. He is one of the young up-and-coming boxers in not only the heavyweight division, but the sport as a whole. He has an orthodox stance that packs a mean combo, which many of his previous opponents have had to find out the hard.
Martin is a live underdog here with +750 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as he goes into enemy territory to square off against Anderson, who is in his hometown of Toledo. He is a veteran who you can not take lightly. He won in his last fight to rebound from a TKO loss.
The final card before the main event will see Arslanbek Makhmudov face Raphael Akpejiori in a ten-round heavyweight bout. Makhmudov is a -1100 favorite. Prior to that Delante Johnson is a -3000 favorite against Jonathan Montrel in a junior welterweight bout, Abdullah Mason is a -5000 favorite against Alex de Oliveira, and Jahi Tucker is a -1100 favorite against Nicklaus Flaz.
Full Card for Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin
- Main event: Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight
- Delante Johnson vs. Jonathan Montreal, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Jahi Tucker vs. Nicklaus Flaz, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
- DeAndre Ware vs. Decarlo Perez, 6 rounds, super middleweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Alex de Oliveira, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Tyler McCreary vs. Deivi Julio, 6 rounds, junior lightweight
- Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Mirady Zola, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Husam Al Mashhadi vs. Rance Ward, 6 rounds, junior middleweight