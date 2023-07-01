Full undercard for Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall women’s middleweight fight

The super middleweight women’s undisputed crown is on the line as Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1-1, 2 KOs) will face Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) this Saturday, July 1. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds and will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Crews-Dezurn vs. Marshall will be streamed on ESPN+, as the main card gets going at 2 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks expected at 5:15 p.m.

Crews-Dezurn is coming off an unanimous decision win over Elin Cederroos last September in which she won both the WBA and IBF super middleweight titles, making her the undisputed champion of the division. Crews-Dezurn also holds the WBC and WBO titles. Her rise to the top of the women’s super middleweight division has been improbable, with her only loss coming in 2016, a debut bout against Claressa Shields.

Marshall is a previous WBO women’s middleweight champion who lost to Claressa Shields last September. Marshall had the opportunity to become undisputed champion of the women’s middleweight division with a win. The defeat was the first of her professional career. Now she bulks up to women’s super middleweight with a shot to claim the undisputed titles from Crews-Dezurn.

In this main event, Marshall is favored to win with odds of -425, as Crews-Dezurn sits as a +310 underdog. The favored method of victory is Marshall by decision (-205). All odds courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook.

