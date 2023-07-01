How to watch The Loop 121 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Chicago, Illinois this weekend for The Loop 121. This will be the first time this race has been held, and the course is a 2.140-mile circuit in the streets of Chicago. The race will occur on Saturday, July 1, and begins at 5 p.m. ET on USA. A live stream will be available at USA Network Live Stream.

The race is 55 laps around the 2.2-mile circuit, which consists of 12 total turns. A similar road race held yearly at the Circuit of the Americas track is 46 laps around a 3.426-mile circuit. Its stage lengths are 14, 16 and 16, respectively, and this year’s iteration lasted just over two hours. There will surely be some inaugural spectacle for The Loop 121, but it should last around two hours.

Cole Custer heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning The Loop 121 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), Sheldon Creed (+650), John Hunter Nemechek (+1000) and Parker Kligerman (+1000).

How to watch The Loop 121

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network Live Stream

Live streaming The Loop 121 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the USA Network app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.