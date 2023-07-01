What time is the 2023 The Loop 121 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July, 1, with the inaugural The Loop 121 in Chicago, Illinois. The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USA Network Live Stream. The race is 55 laps and is expected to last around two hours based on similar road courses on the Xfinity schedule.

The Xfinity Series heads into Chicago coming off the Tennessee Lottery 250, which AJ Allmendinger won. Riley Herbst came in second, with Sam Mayer taking third place. John Hunter Nemechek enters the weekend atop the Xfinity standings with 585 points. He narrowly eclipses Austin Hill (576) and Justin Allgaier (544).

Cole Custer has the best odds of winning the 2023 The Loop 121 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +450 and is followed by Allgaier (+600), Sheldon Creed (+650), Nemechek (+1000) and Parker Kligerman (+1000).