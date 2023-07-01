 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: Cole Custer claims pole in qualifying for The Loop 121 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race.

Parker Kligerman, driver of the #48 Big Machine Racing Spiked Chevrolet, races during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Keenan Hairston/Getty Images

Final qualifying results: Cole Custer secured the fastest time in the second round of qualifying and will start on the pole. Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row and John H. Nemechek and Connor Mosack will follow on the second row. Joey Gase, Jeffrey Earnhard, Dexter Stacey, Dawson Cram, and Dexter Bean failed to qualify. The full starting lineup is listed below.

Round 1 qualifying results, Group B: The second group wrapped up 15 minutes of qualifying and Sheldon Creed claimed the fastest time. The top five advancing to the final qualifying round include Creed, Austin Hill, Connor Mosack, Justin Allgaier, and Sammy Smith.

Round 1 qualifying results, Group A: The first group wrapped up 15 minutes of qualifying and Cole Custer claimed the fastest time. The rest of the top five that advance to the final round of qualifying are Brett Moffitt, John H. Nemechek, Daniel Hemric, and Parker Kligerman.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will return on Saturday, July 1. They will head to Chicago, Illinois for the inaugural The Loop 121 street race. Saturday will be busy with practice beginning at 11 a.m. ET on USA. Qualifying follows at Noon ET, with the race set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

This is the first time this event has run and qualifying will operate under the rules used at other road courses. The field will be split in half and each driver gets a shot at putting together the fastest lap. Each group will run for 15 minutes, which means multiple potential laps per driver. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round to compete across ten minutes for the pole position. The groups will be split up as follows:

Cole Custer has +450 odds of winning The Loop 121 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), Sheldon Creed (+650), John Hunter Nemechek (+1000) and Parker Kligerman (+1000). Last week’s winner AJ Allmendinger, is not currently in the race field for The Loop 121.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s The Loop 121 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 The Loop 121 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sheldon Creed 2
3 John H. Nemechek 20
4 Connor Mosack 19
5 Austin Hill 21
6 Justin Allgaier 7
7 Brett Moffitt 25
8 Sammy Smith 18
9 Daniel Hemric 11
10 Parker Kligerman 48
11 Sage Karam 44
12 Justin Marks 10
13 Preston Pardus 50
14 Sam Mayer 1
15 Riley Herbst 98
16 Chandler Smith 16
17 Miguel Paludo 88
18 Alex Guenette 36
19 Alex Labbe 35
20 Ryan Ellis 43
21 Parker Retzlaff 31
22 Spencer Pumpelly 07
23 Josh Berry 8
24 Ryan Sieg 39
25 Kaz Grala 26
26 Parker Chase 24
27 Brad Perez 53
28 Andre Castro 34
29 Blaine Perkins 02
30 Brandon Jones 9
31 Jeb Burton 27
32 Kyle Weatherman 4
33 Brennan Poole 6
34 Anthony Alfredo 78
35 Joe Graf Jr 38
36 Josh Williams 92
37 Jeremy Clements 51
38 Brent Sherman 28

