NASCAR starting lineup: Cole Custer claims pole in qualifying for The Loop 121 Xfinity race

Final qualifying results: Cole Custer secured the fastest time in the second round of qualifying and will start on the pole. Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row and John H. Nemechek and Connor Mosack will follow on the second row. Joey Gase, Jeffrey Earnhard, Dexter Stacey, Dawson Cram, and Dexter Bean failed to qualify. The full starting lineup is listed below.

Round 1 qualifying results, Group B: The second group wrapped up 15 minutes of qualifying and Sheldon Creed claimed the fastest time. The top five advancing to the final qualifying round include Creed, Austin Hill, Connor Mosack, Justin Allgaier, and Sammy Smith.

Round 1 qualifying results, Group A: The first group wrapped up 15 minutes of qualifying and Cole Custer claimed the fastest time. The rest of the top five that advance to the final round of qualifying are Brett Moffitt, John H. Nemechek, Daniel Hemric, and Parker Kligerman.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will return on Saturday, July 1. They will head to Chicago, Illinois for the inaugural The Loop 121 street race. Saturday will be busy with practice beginning at 11 a.m. ET on USA. Qualifying follows at Noon ET, with the race set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

This is the first time this event has run and qualifying will operate under the rules used at other road courses. The field will be split in half and each driver gets a shot at putting together the fastest lap. Each group will run for 15 minutes, which means multiple potential laps per driver. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round to compete across ten minutes for the pole position. The groups will be split up as follows:

Qualifying groups for Chicago street course. Top-5 from each group to final round. A couple TBAs on this sheet but those drivers have been announced — 91 in Cup is Shane van Gisbergen; 10 in Xfinity is Justin Marks. pic.twitter.com/O6yz6UQNmw — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2023

Cole Custer has +450 odds of winning The Loop 121 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), Sheldon Creed (+650), John Hunter Nemechek (+1000) and Parker Kligerman (+1000). Last week’s winner AJ Allmendinger, is not currently in the race field for The Loop 121.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s The Loop 121 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.