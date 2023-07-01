The Loop 121 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action on Saturday, July 1, with the inaugural Loop 121. Before the race gets started at 5 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at noon. ET. Both events can be seen on USA.

Although this is a new track, qualifying will operate like at other road courses. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. The top five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B. Their five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute time frame to set a new fastest lap. The starting lineup will be determined and the fastest driver will earn pole position for Sunday.

Cole Custer has +450 odds of winning The Loop 121 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), Sheldon Creed (+650), John Hunter Nemechek (+1000) and Parker Kligerman (+1000).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for The Loop 121

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Live Stream

