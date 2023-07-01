 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Loop 121 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Chicago for the 2023 The Loop 121. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Josh Berry (8) driving the Tire Pros Love the Drive Chevrolet for JR Motorsports drives deep inside to make a pass in the NASCAR Xfinity Series practice on June 9, 2023 at Sonoma Raceway, in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action on Saturday, July 1, with the inaugural Loop 121. Before the race gets started at 5 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at noon. ET. Both events can be seen on USA.

Although this is a new track, qualifying will operate like at other road courses. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. The top five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B. Their five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute time frame to set a new fastest lap. The starting lineup will be determined and the fastest driver will earn pole position for Sunday.

Cole Custer has +450 odds of winning The Loop 121 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), Sheldon Creed (+650), John Hunter Nemechek (+1000) and Parker Kligerman (+1000).

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for The Loop 121

Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Live Stream

Entry list

2023 The Loop 121 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sheldon Creed 2
3 John H. Nemechek 20
4 Connor Mosack 19
5 Austin Hill 21
6 Justin Allgaier 7
7 Brett Moffitt 25
8 Sammy Smith 18
9 Daniel Hemric 11
10 Parker Kligerman 48
11 Sage Karam 44
12 Justin Marks 10
13 Preston Pardus 50
14 Sam Mayer 1
15 Riley Herbst 98
16 Chandler Smith 16
17 Miguel Paludo 88
18 Alex Guenette 36
19 Alex Labbe 35
20 Ryan Ellis 43
21 Parker Retzlaff 31
22 Spencer Pumpelly 07
23 Josh Berry 8
24 Ryan Sieg 39
25 Kaz Grala 26
26 Parker Chase 24
27 Brad Perez 53
28 Andre Castro 34
29 Blaine Perkins 02
30 Brandon Jones 9
31 Jeb Burton 27
32 Kyle Weatherman 4
33 Brennan Poole 6
34 Anthony Alfredo 78
35 Joe Graf Jr 38
36 Josh Williams 92
37 Jeremy Clements 51
38 Brent Sherman 28

