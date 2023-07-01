 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: Denny Hamlin claims pole position for Grant Park 220 Chicago street race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Race.

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Final round qualifying results: Denny Hamlin claimed pole position with the fastest time in the second round of qualifying. Tyler Reddick will join him on the front and row and Shane van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell will follow on the second row. The full starting lineup is listed below.

Round 2, group B qualifying results: Denny Hamlin was the fastest driver in the second group’s first-round qualifying. He’s joined in the final round by Shane van Gisbergen, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, and Joey Logano.

Round 1, group A qualifying results: Daniel Suarez was the fastest driver in Group A’s first-round qualifying. He’s joined in the final round by Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Jenson Button, and A.J. Allmendinger.

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be back in action this weekend. They will run the first Grant Park 220 street race in Chicago, Illinois on July, 2. The race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Practice and qualifying will be held on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA.

This is the first iteration of the street race, but qualifying will not be drastically different than what the Cup Series has done at other tracks. The field will be split in half and each driver gets a shot at putting together the fastest lap. Each group will run for 15 minutes, which means multiple potential laps per driver. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round to compete across ten minutes for the pole position.

Chase Elliott heads into qualifying with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +500 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), Martin Truex Jr. (+750), Kyle Larson (+750) and A.J. Allmendinger (+900) to round out the top five.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Grant Park 200 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Shane van Gisbergen 91
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Daniel Suarez 99
6 Michael McDowell 34
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Jenson Button 15
9 Joey Logano 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Martin Truex Jr 19
12 Ty Gibbs 54
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 Bubba Wallace 23
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Chase Briscoe 14
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Erik Jones 43
22 William Byron 24
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Chase Elliott 9
27 Josh Bilicki 78
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Andy Lally 51
31 Austin Cindric 2
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ross Chastain 1
35 Kevin Harvick 4
36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
37 Justin Haley 31

