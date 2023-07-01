How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Grant Park 220 on TV and via live online stream

The 2023 Grant Park 220 will be held on Sunday, July 2. This will be the first iteration of the street race in Chicago Illinois. Before Sunday’s event, practice and qualifying will be held the day before. Practice is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2:30 p.m. ET, with both events airing on USA.

Due to this being a new track, the drivers will be separated into two groups ahead of dual sessions of qualifying. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. The top five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B. Their five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute time frame to set a new fastest lap. The starting lineup will be determined and the fastest driver will earn pole position for Sunday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it on USA Live Stream or using the USA App. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Grant Park 220

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Live Stream

