 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Grant Park 220 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Sunday at Chicago Street Race.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2023 Grant Park 220 will be held on Sunday, July 2. This will be the first iteration of the street race in Chicago Illinois. Before Sunday’s event, practice and qualifying will be held the day before. Practice is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 2:30 p.m. ET, with both events airing on USA.

Due to this being a new track, the drivers will be separated into two groups ahead of dual sessions of qualifying. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. The top five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B. Their five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute time frame to set a new fastest lap. The starting lineup will be determined and the fastest driver will earn pole position for Sunday.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it on USA Live Stream or using the USA App. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Grant Park 220

Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Live Stream

Entry list

2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Shane van Gisbergen 91
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Daniel Suarez 99
6 Michael McDowell 34
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Jenson Button 15
9 Joey Logano 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Martin Truex Jr 19
12 Ty Gibbs 54
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 Bubba Wallace 23
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Chase Briscoe 14
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Erik Jones 43
22 William Byron 24
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Chase Elliott 9
27 Josh Bilicki 78
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Andy Lally 51
31 Austin Cindric 2
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ross Chastain 1
35 Kevin Harvick 4
36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
37 Justin Haley 31

More From DraftKings Network