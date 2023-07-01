 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Grant Park 220

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Chicago this weekend with all the events leading up to the Cup Series’ Grant Park 220. Race day is Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET from Chicago Street Race in Chicago, Illinois.

Qualifying for race day will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on USA Network and streamed at NBCSports.com/live.

The field will be split in half and each driver gets a shot at putting together the fastest lap. Each group will run for 15 minutes, which means multiple potential laps per driver. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round to compete across ten minutes for the pole position. The pre-determined groups can be found below.

Chase Elliott is the betting favorite with +500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick with +650 odds leading up to race day.

2023 Grant Park 220 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Shane van Gisbergen 91
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Daniel Suarez 99
6 Michael McDowell 34
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Jenson Button 15
9 Joey Logano 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Martin Truex Jr 19
12 Ty Gibbs 54
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 Bubba Wallace 23
15 Chris Buescher 17
16 Chase Briscoe 14
17 Ryan Blaney 12
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Corey LaJoie 7
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Erik Jones 43
22 William Byron 24
23 Noah Gragson 42
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Chase Elliott 9
27 Josh Bilicki 78
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Austin Dillon 3
30 Andy Lally 51
31 Austin Cindric 2
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Ross Chastain 1
35 Kevin Harvick 4
36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
37 Justin Haley 31

