NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Grant Park 220

NASCAR is headed to Chicago this weekend with all the events leading up to the Cup Series’ Grant Park 220. Race day is Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET from Chicago Street Race in Chicago, Illinois.

Qualifying for race day will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on USA Network and streamed at NBCSports.com/live.

The field will be split in half and each driver gets a shot at putting together the fastest lap. Each group will run for 15 minutes, which means multiple potential laps per driver. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round to compete across ten minutes for the pole position. The pre-determined groups can be found below.

Qualifying groups for Chicago street course. Top-5 from each group to final round. A couple TBAs on this sheet but those drivers have been announced — 91 in Cup is Shane van Gisbergen; 10 in Xfinity is Justin Marks. pic.twitter.com/O6yz6UQNmw — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2023

Chase Elliott is the betting favorite with +500 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick with +650 odds leading up to race day.