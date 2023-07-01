July Film Releases: Here are some shows to check out this month

Summer is officially here, and the blockbuster season is in full swing. Tom Cruise returns with more death-defying stunts and a July 21st box office battle brewing between Oppenheimer and Barbie. Check out our July film recommendations for the month below.

Insidious: The Red Door (July 7th)

It’s time to return to The Further, as the Insidious franchise is looking to scare you from the astral plane for the final time. The fifth film in the franchise takes place ten years after Insidious 2, where Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heads off to college. Shortly after, he and his father, Josh (Patrick Wilson), start experiencing the trauma they were hypnotized from. The Red Door will almost mark the directorial debut of Wilson.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (July 12th)

Tom Cruise returns to reprise his role as thrill-seeking superspy Ethan Hunt, with Dead Reckoning: Part One spotlighting the first chapter of the swansong for the character. The film immediately follows the events of 2018’s Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

The ensemble cast will also see the return of Rebecca Ferguson, portraying former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, Ving Rhames as Hunt’s best friend and ally Luther Stickell, and Simon Pegg as IMF tech agent Benji Dunn. Among the new faces are Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, and Esai Morales as the film’s villain, Gabriel.

Theater Camp (July 14th)

This comedy from Ben Platt and Molly Gordon drops on July 14, and it tells the story of a dysfunctional summer theater camp struggling to stay open. With summer in full swing, kids gather from all over to attend AdirondACTS, a theater camp in upstate New York that’s a haven for emerging performers. After its founder, Joan falls into a coma, her son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) is tasked with keeping the camp up and running alongside Amos (Platt), Rebecca (Gordon), and others before opening night rolls around.

Oppenheimer (July 21st)

Christopher Nolan already boasts more than a handful of spectacular films. Still, his upcoming Robert J. Oppenheimer biopic could be one of his greatest cinematic achievements in cinema. Cillian Murphy finally gets to star in the titular role as the renowned American physicist. At the same time, Oppenheimer’s extensive ensemble cast boasts plenty of heavy hitters, including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Dane Dehaan, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jack Quaid in various roles.

Nolan’s biographical drama will primarily be based on American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, widely considered one of the definitive biographies detailing Oppenheimer’s life. Due to his role in the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer’s complicated legacy includes being credited as one of the “fathers of the atomic bomb.”

Barbie (July 21st)

Academy Award-nominated director Greta Gerwig returns with her latest feature film, which could be the summer's blockbuster. Margot Robbie portrays the titular role, and iconic child toy in Barbie, with Ryan Gosling starring opposite her as Ken. An ensemble cast features plenty of star power with other Barbies portrayed by Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Sharon Rooney, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, and Ana Cruz Kayne. The additional Kens include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans.

After Barbie’s perfect “Barbie World” begins to feel a bit off, with her beginning to wonder about life and seemingly everyday occurrences (such as the shower turning cold) starting to pop up, Barbie embarks on an adventure outside of Barbieland in search of the real world.

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21st)

Netflix’s next theatrical film comes in the form of They Cloned Tyrone, starring Oscar winner Jamie Foxx alongside John Boyega (Star Wars, Attack the Block) and Teyonah Parris (Wandavision, Candyman) as they tackle a government conspiracy. A series of untimely events thrust an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy, in what director Juel Taylor can only describe as “if ‘The Truman Show’ drank a bottle of vodka, what would the outcome be?”