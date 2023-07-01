 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov on Saturday, July 1

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 1. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: JAN 14 UFC Vegas 67 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 for UFC on ESPN 48. The main event will be between top-ten middleweight Sean Strickland and highly-touted veteran Abus Magomedov. The co-main event is between ranked lightweights Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Strickland (26-5) bounced back from consecutive losses last year to get a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14, 2023. Magomedov (24-5-1) is on a three-fight win streak, all by stoppage. He most recently finished Dustin Stoltzfus by knockout in 19 seconds of the first round on September 3, 2022.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Sean Strickland: -150
Abus Magomedov: +130

Damir Ismagulov: -120
Grant Dawson: +100

Max Griffin: +200
Michael Morales: -240

Ariane Lipski: +180
Melissa Gatto: -210

Ismael Bonfim: -315
Benoit Saint-Denis: +260

Brunno Ferreira: -190
Nursulton Ruziboev: +160

Preliminary card

Kevin Lee: +170
Rinat Fakhretdinov: -200

Joanderson Brito: -1400
Westin Wilson: +850

Yana Santos: +150
Karol Rosa: -175

Guram Kutateladze: -600
Elves Brener: +450

Ivana Petrovic: -210
Luana Carolina: +180

Alexandr Romanov: -135
Blagoy Ivanov: +115

More From DraftKings Network