Odds for UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov on Saturday, July 1

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 for UFC on ESPN 48. The main event will be between top-ten middleweight Sean Strickland and highly-touted veteran Abus Magomedov. The co-main event is between ranked lightweights Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.

Strickland (26-5) bounced back from consecutive losses last year to get a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14, 2023. Magomedov (24-5-1) is on a three-fight win streak, all by stoppage. He most recently finished Dustin Stoltzfus by knockout in 19 seconds of the first round on September 3, 2022.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Sean Strickland: -150

Abus Magomedov: +130

Damir Ismagulov: -120

Grant Dawson: +100

Max Griffin: +200

Michael Morales: -240

Ariane Lipski: +180

Melissa Gatto: -210

Ismael Bonfim: -315

Benoit Saint-Denis: +260

Brunno Ferreira: -190

Nursulton Ruziboev: +160

Preliminary card

Kevin Lee: +170

Rinat Fakhretdinov: -200

Joanderson Brito: -1400

Westin Wilson: +850

Yana Santos: +150

Karol Rosa: -175

Guram Kutateladze: -600

Elves Brener: +450

Ivana Petrovic: -210

Luana Carolina: +180

Alexandr Romanov: -135

Blagoy Ivanov: +115