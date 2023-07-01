Odds for UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov on Saturday, July 1

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 1 for UFC on ESPN 48. The main event will be between top-ten middleweight Sean Strickland and highly-touted veteran Abus Magomedov. The co-main event is between ranked lightweights Damir Ismagulov and Grant Dawson.
Strickland (26-5) bounced back from consecutive losses last year to get a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14, 2023. Magomedov (24-5-1) is on a three-fight win streak, all by stoppage. He most recently finished Dustin Stoltzfus by knockout in 19 seconds of the first round on September 3, 2022.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Sean Strickland: -150
Abus Magomedov: +130
Damir Ismagulov: -120
Grant Dawson: +100
Max Griffin: +200
Michael Morales: -240
Ariane Lipski: +180
Melissa Gatto: -210
Ismael Bonfim: -315
Benoit Saint-Denis: +260
Brunno Ferreira: -190
Nursulton Ruziboev: +160
Preliminary card
Kevin Lee: +170
Rinat Fakhretdinov: -200
Joanderson Brito: -1400
Westin Wilson: +850
Yana Santos: +150
Karol Rosa: -175
Guram Kutateladze: -600
Elves Brener: +450
Ivana Petrovic: -210
Luana Carolina: +180
Alexandr Romanov: -135
Blagoy Ivanov: +115