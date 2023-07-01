Full list of tee times for final round of Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday

After 54 holes of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, the leader is the same as it was at the U.S. Open two weeks ago at Los Angeles Country Club in Rickie Fowler.
The long-suffering former Oklahoma State Cowboy is in position once again to get his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2019 Waste Management Open, as at -20 he holds a one-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Fowler is the chalk to get it done with -105 odds to win. He’s tailed by his Sunday playing partner Adam Hadwin (-19) at +360 and Taylor Pendrith (-18) at +700.
The final round broadcast was scheduled for Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m and CBS from 3-6 p.m., but due to expected inclement weather those broadcast times will be moved significantly. We’ll update here when we know the new coverage times, but PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have full streaming coverage of every shot without commercial interruption.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|MJ Daffue
|Callum Tarren
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Landry
|Kelly Kraft
|Davis Thompson
|6:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Doug Ghim
|Ben Griffin
|Max Homa
|6:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Chesson Hadley
|Alex Smalley
|7:05 AM
|Tee No. 1
|S.Y. Noh
|Chad Ramey
|Brett Stegmaier
|7:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Carson Young
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Russell Knox
|Trevor Cone
|7:15 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Chase Johnson
|Brice Garnett
|7:25 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Ludvig Aberg
|Sam Bennett
|7:25 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zach Johnson
|Greyson Sigg
|Garrick Higgo
|7:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Kyle Reifers
|Keegan Bradley
|7:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Luke Donald
|Brendon Todd
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Tyler Duncan
|Sungjae Im
|Vince Whaley
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Matthias Schwab
|S.H. Kim
|7:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cam Davis
|Chez Reavie
|Zecheng Dou
|7:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Gordon
|Scott Stallings
|Adam Svensson
|8:05 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Schenk
|Alex Noren
|Troy Merritt
|8:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Hank Lebioda
|Ryan Moore
|Charley Hoffman
|8:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Peter Malnati
|Chris Kirk
|8:15 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robert Streb
|Martin Laird
|Justin Suh
|8:25 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Lucas Glover
|Brian Harman
|8:25 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Nick Watney
|Davis Riley
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Collin Morikawa
|Justin Lower
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Ryan Gerard
|Ryan Brehm
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Kuest
|Aaron Rai
|Carl Yuan
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Henrik Norlander
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Sam Stevens
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Adam Hadwin
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Paul Haley II
|Danny Willett