Full list of tee times for final round of Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday

After 54 holes of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, the leader is the same as it was at the U.S. Open two weeks ago at Los Angeles Country Club in Rickie Fowler.

The long-suffering former Oklahoma State Cowboy is in position once again to get his first PGA TOUR victory since the 2019 Waste Management Open, as at -20 he holds a one-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Fowler is the chalk to get it done with -105 odds to win. He’s tailed by his Sunday playing partner Adam Hadwin (-19) at +360 and Taylor Pendrith (-18) at +700.

The final round broadcast was scheduled for Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m and CBS from 3-6 p.m., but due to expected inclement weather those broadcast times will be moved significantly. We’ll update here when we know the new coverage times, but PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have full streaming coverage of every shot without commercial interruption.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday.