Tour de France results: Who won stage 1, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France is underway and the first stage is officially a wrap. Adam Yates claimed the first stage, edging out his twin brother Simon Yates at the end of 182 kilometers in Spain. Tadej Pogačar, UAE teammate of Adam Yates, finished in third place 12 seconds back of Adam. This is the first time Adam has won a stage, but the second time he has held the yellow jersey.

American cyclist Neilson Powless was the leading climber on day one and claimed the polka dot “King of the Mountain” jersey to start the Tour. He earned five points and is followed by Pascal Eenkhoorn and Georg Zimmermann who each have three points. Pogačar is the first leader of the white jersey for riders under the age of 26. He’s a strong bet to hold that most if not all of the Tour.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 1. They’ll return to action on Sunday on a 208.9 kilometer hilly course. They’ll start in Vitoria-Gasteiz and finish in Saint-Sébastien.

Stage 1 top finishers