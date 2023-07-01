 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 2: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 2 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By DKNation Staff

Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo-Visma competes during the stage one of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 182km stage from Bilbao to Bilbao / #UCIWT / on July 01, 2023 in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France continues on Sunday with Stage 2, the second of three stages opening the Tour in Spain. The peloton will be racing 209 kilometers from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien. This will be the longest stage of the Tour this year and will get started at 6:15 a.m. ET. Peacock will have the exclusive live broadcast, with USA Network airing an encore presentation at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Adam Yates will be wearing the yellow jersey during stage two after crossing the finish line first in Bilbao to open the Tour. He edged out his twin brother, Simon, who finished four seconds back for second place. Adam’s UAE teammate Tadej Pogačar finished 12 seconds back for the third spot on the podium.

The first stage was a medium-mountain stage and the second stage will be a similar terrain. This will be the longest stage and feature five significant significant climbs starting at the 73.9 kilometer mark. American Neilson Powless claimed five climbing points in the first stage to take the polka dot King of the Mountain jersey.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 6:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Adam Yates: 4 hours, 22 minutes, 49 seconds
  2. Simon Yates: 4 seconds back
  3. Tadej Pogačar: 12 seconds back
  4. Thibaut Pinot: 12 seconds back
  5. Michael Woods: 12 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 2 winner odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Wout Van Aert +260
Mathieu van der Poel +600
Biniam Girmay +1200
Magnus Cort Nielsen +1800
Fred Wright +1800
Matej Mohoric +2000
Alex Aranburu +2200
Corbin Strong +2200
Tadej Pogacar +2500
Mads Pedersen +2500
Jasper Philipsen +2800
Tom Pidcock +3500
Julian Alaphilippe +3500
Mattias Skjelmose +3500
Omar Fraile +4000
Pello Bilbao +4000
Maxim Van Gils +5000
Victor Lafay +5000
Ruben Guerreiro +5000
Neilson Powless +5000
Soren Kragh Andersen +6500
Georg Zimmermann +6500
Clement Champoussin +6500
Dylan Teuns +6500
Alexey Lutsenko +6500
Caleb Ewan +8000
Matteo Trentin +8000
Benoit Cosnefroy +8000
Jonas Vingegaard +8000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +8000
Alberto Bettiol +8000
Warren Barguil +10000
Quinn Simmons +10000
Nikias Arndt +10000
Rui Costa +10000
Victor Campenaerts +10000
Luka Mezgec +10000
Matteo Jorgenson +10000
Remi Cavagna +10000
Valentin Ferron +13000
Quinten Hermans +13000
Giulio Ciccone +13000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +13000
Valentin Madouas +13000
Richard Carapaz +13000
Simon Yates +15000
Bryan Coquard +15000
Jonas Gregaard +15000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +15000
Pierre Latour +15000
Gregor Muhlberger +15000
Benjamin Thomas +15000
Axel Zingle +15000
Adam Yates +15000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +15000
Hugo Houle +20000
Simon Clarke +20000
Michal Kwiatkowski +20000
Nils Politt +20000
Ion Izagirre +20000
Wout Poels +20000
Bob Jungels +20000
Simon Geschke +20000
Patrick Konrad +20000
Luis Leon Sanchez Gil +20000
Jasper Stuyven +20000
Tony Gallopin +20000
Lilian Calmejane +20000
Kasper Asgreen +20000
David Gaudu +25000
Thibaut Pinot +25000
David De La Cruz +25000
Anthony Perez +25000
Daniel Martinez +25000
Jai Hindley +25000
Quentin Pacher +25000
Michael Woods +25000
Nick Schultz +25000
Romain Bardet +25000
Johan Esteban Chaves +25000
Nans Peters +25000
James Shaw +30000
Felix Gall +30000
Anthony Turgis +30000
Krists Neilands +30000
Gorka Izagirre +30000
Egan Bernal +30000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +30000
Ben Turner +30000
Torstein Traeen +30000
Stan Dewulf +30000
Stefan Kung +30000
Simon Guglielmi +30000
Christophe Laporte +30000
Gianni Moscon +30000
Rigoberto Uran +30000
Peter Sagan +30000
Dion Smith +30000
Jonathan Castroviejo +40000
Anthon Charmig +40000
Andrey Amador +40000
Marc Soler +40000
Alexis Renard +40000
Ben O'Connor +40000
Tiesj Benoot +40000
Clement Berthet +40000
Kevin Vermaerke +40000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +40000
Chris Harper +40000
Juan Pedro Lopez +40000
Steff Cras +40000
Antonio Pedrero +40000
Oliver Naesen +50000
Wilco Kelderman +50000
Rasmus Tiller +50000
Jack Haig +50000
Florian Vermeersch +50000
Yevgeniy Federov +50000
Harold Tejada +50000
Marco Haller +50000
Danny Van Poppel +50000
Guillaume Martin +50000
Soren Waerenskjold +50000
Jordi Meeus +50000
Kevin Geniets +50000
Matthew Dinham +50000
Alex Kirsch +50000
Michael Gogl +50000
Phil Bauhaus +50000
Nelson Oliveira +50000
Jasper de Buyst +50000
Felix Grossschartner +50000
Mikel Landa +60000
Jorge Arcas +60000
Lars van den Berg +60000
Carlos Rodriguez +60000
Sepp Kuss +60000
Rafal Majka +60000
Nils Eekhoff +60000
Louis Meintjes +60000
Mikkel Bjerg +60000
Jonas Abrahamsen +60000
Luke Durbridge +60000
Pierre-Luc Perichon +60000
Dylan Van Baarle +60000
Alexander Kristoff +60000
Frederik Frison +60000
Emanuel Buchmann +60000
Dylan Groenewegen +60000
Yves Lampaert +60000
Cees Bol +60000
Nathan Van Hooydonck +80000
Fabio Jakobsen +80000
Sam Welsford +80000
Michael Morkov +80000
John Degenkolb +80000
Mark Cavendish +80000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: +110
Jonas Vingegaard: +110
Adam Yates: +1400
Jai Hindley: +1600
Mattias Skjelmose: +2500
Simon Yates: +3500
David Gaudu: +3500
Mikel Landa: +5000
Romain Bardet: +6500
Carlos Rodriguez: +6500
Egan Bernal: +8000
Ben O’Connor: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

