Tour de France, Stage 2: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France continues on Sunday with Stage 2, the second of three stages opening the Tour in Spain. The peloton will be racing 209 kilometers from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien. This will be the longest stage of the Tour this year and will get started at 6:15 a.m. ET. Peacock will have the exclusive live broadcast, with USA Network airing an encore presentation at 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Adam Yates will be wearing the yellow jersey during stage two after crossing the finish line first in Bilbao to open the Tour. He edged out his twin brother, Simon, who finished four seconds back for second place. Adam’s UAE teammate Tadej Pogačar finished 12 seconds back for the third spot on the podium.
The first stage was a medium-mountain stage and the second stage will be a similar terrain. This will be the longest stage and feature five significant significant climbs starting at the 73.9 kilometer mark. American Neilson Powless claimed five climbing points in the first stage to take the polka dot King of the Mountain jersey.
TV schedule
Date: Sunday, July 2
Time: 6:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Adam Yates: 4 hours, 22 minutes, 49 seconds
- Simon Yates: 4 seconds back
- Tadej Pogačar: 12 seconds back
- Thibaut Pinot: 12 seconds back
- Michael Woods: 12 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 2 winner odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Wout Van Aert
|+260
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+600
|Biniam Girmay
|+1200
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+1800
|Fred Wright
|+1800
|Matej Mohoric
|+2000
|Alex Aranburu
|+2200
|Corbin Strong
|+2200
|Tadej Pogacar
|+2500
|Mads Pedersen
|+2500
|Jasper Philipsen
|+2800
|Tom Pidcock
|+3500
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+3500
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+3500
|Omar Fraile
|+4000
|Pello Bilbao
|+4000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+5000
|Victor Lafay
|+5000
|Ruben Guerreiro
|+5000
|Neilson Powless
|+5000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+6500
|Georg Zimmermann
|+6500
|Clement Champoussin
|+6500
|Dylan Teuns
|+6500
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+6500
|Caleb Ewan
|+8000
|Matteo Trentin
|+8000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+8000
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+8000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+8000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+8000
|Warren Barguil
|+10000
|Quinn Simmons
|+10000
|Nikias Arndt
|+10000
|Rui Costa
|+10000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+10000
|Luka Mezgec
|+10000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+10000
|Remi Cavagna
|+10000
|Valentin Ferron
|+13000
|Quinten Hermans
|+13000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+13000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+13000
|Valentin Madouas
|+13000
|Richard Carapaz
|+13000
|Simon Yates
|+15000
|Bryan Coquard
|+15000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+15000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+15000
|Pierre Latour
|+15000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+15000
|Benjamin Thomas
|+15000
|Axel Zingle
|+15000
|Adam Yates
|+15000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+15000
|Hugo Houle
|+20000
|Simon Clarke
|+20000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+20000
|Nils Politt
|+20000
|Ion Izagirre
|+20000
|Wout Poels
|+20000
|Bob Jungels
|+20000
|Simon Geschke
|+20000
|Patrick Konrad
|+20000
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil
|+20000
|Jasper Stuyven
|+20000
|Tony Gallopin
|+20000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+20000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+20000
|David Gaudu
|+25000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+25000
|David De La Cruz
|+25000
|Anthony Perez
|+25000
|Daniel Martinez
|+25000
|Jai Hindley
|+25000
|Quentin Pacher
|+25000
|Michael Woods
|+25000
|Nick Schultz
|+25000
|Romain Bardet
|+25000
|Johan Esteban Chaves
|+25000
|Nans Peters
|+25000
|James Shaw
|+30000
|Felix Gall
|+30000
|Anthony Turgis
|+30000
|Krists Neilands
|+30000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+30000
|Egan Bernal
|+30000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+30000
|Ben Turner
|+30000
|Torstein Traeen
|+30000
|Stan Dewulf
|+30000
|Stefan Kung
|+30000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+30000
|Christophe Laporte
|+30000
|Gianni Moscon
|+30000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+30000
|Peter Sagan
|+30000
|Dion Smith
|+30000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+40000
|Anthon Charmig
|+40000
|Andrey Amador
|+40000
|Marc Soler
|+40000
|Alexis Renard
|+40000
|Ben O'Connor
|+40000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+40000
|Clement Berthet
|+40000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+40000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+40000
|Chris Harper
|+40000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+40000
|Steff Cras
|+40000
|Antonio Pedrero
|+40000
|Oliver Naesen
|+50000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+50000
|Rasmus Tiller
|+50000
|Jack Haig
|+50000
|Florian Vermeersch
|+50000
|Yevgeniy Federov
|+50000
|Harold Tejada
|+50000
|Marco Haller
|+50000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+50000
|Guillaume Martin
|+50000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+50000
|Jordi Meeus
|+50000
|Kevin Geniets
|+50000
|Matthew Dinham
|+50000
|Alex Kirsch
|+50000
|Michael Gogl
|+50000
|Phil Bauhaus
|+50000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+50000
|Jasper de Buyst
|+50000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+50000
|Mikel Landa
|+60000
|Jorge Arcas
|+60000
|Lars van den Berg
|+60000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+60000
|Sepp Kuss
|+60000
|Rafal Majka
|+60000
|Nils Eekhoff
|+60000
|Louis Meintjes
|+60000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+60000
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|+60000
|Luke Durbridge
|+60000
|Pierre-Luc Perichon
|+60000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+60000
|Alexander Kristoff
|+60000
|Frederik Frison
|+60000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+60000
|Dylan Groenewegen
|+60000
|Yves Lampaert
|+60000
|Cees Bol
|+60000
|Nathan Van Hooydonck
|+80000
|Fabio Jakobsen
|+80000
|Sam Welsford
|+80000
|Michael Morkov
|+80000
|John Degenkolb
|+80000
|Mark Cavendish
|+80000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: +110
Jonas Vingegaard: +110
Adam Yates: +1400
Jai Hindley: +1600
Mattias Skjelmose: +2500
Simon Yates: +3500
David Gaudu: +3500
Mikel Landa: +5000
Romain Bardet: +6500
Carlos Rodriguez: +6500
Egan Bernal: +8000
Ben O’Connor: +8000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300