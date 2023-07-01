Tour de France, Stage 2: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France continues on Sunday with Stage 2, the second of three stages opening the Tour in Spain. The peloton will be racing 209 kilometers from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien. This will be the longest stage of the Tour this year and will get started at 6:15 a.m. ET. Peacock will have the exclusive live broadcast, with USA Network airing an encore presentation at 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Adam Yates will be wearing the yellow jersey during stage two after crossing the finish line first in Bilbao to open the Tour. He edged out his twin brother, Simon, who finished four seconds back for second place. Adam’s UAE teammate Tadej Pogačar finished 12 seconds back for the third spot on the podium.

The first stage was a medium-mountain stage and the second stage will be a similar terrain. This will be the longest stage and feature five significant significant climbs starting at the 73.9 kilometer mark. American Neilson Powless claimed five climbing points in the first stage to take the polka dot King of the Mountain jersey.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Adam Yates: 4 hours, 22 minutes, 49 seconds Simon Yates: 4 seconds back Tadej Pogačar: 12 seconds back Thibaut Pinot: 12 seconds back Michael Woods: 12 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 2 winner odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Wout Van Aert +260 Mathieu van der Poel +600 Biniam Girmay +1200 Magnus Cort Nielsen +1800 Fred Wright +1800 Matej Mohoric +2000 Alex Aranburu +2200 Corbin Strong +2200 Tadej Pogacar +2500 Mads Pedersen +2500 Jasper Philipsen +2800 Tom Pidcock +3500 Julian Alaphilippe +3500 Mattias Skjelmose +3500 Omar Fraile +4000 Pello Bilbao +4000 Maxim Van Gils +5000 Victor Lafay +5000 Ruben Guerreiro +5000 Neilson Powless +5000 Soren Kragh Andersen +6500 Georg Zimmermann +6500 Clement Champoussin +6500 Dylan Teuns +6500 Alexey Lutsenko +6500 Caleb Ewan +8000 Matteo Trentin +8000 Benoit Cosnefroy +8000 Jonas Vingegaard +8000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +8000 Alberto Bettiol +8000 Warren Barguil +10000 Quinn Simmons +10000 Nikias Arndt +10000 Rui Costa +10000 Victor Campenaerts +10000 Luka Mezgec +10000 Matteo Jorgenson +10000 Remi Cavagna +10000 Valentin Ferron +13000 Quinten Hermans +13000 Giulio Ciccone +13000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +13000 Valentin Madouas +13000 Richard Carapaz +13000 Simon Yates +15000 Bryan Coquard +15000 Jonas Gregaard +15000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +15000 Pierre Latour +15000 Gregor Muhlberger +15000 Benjamin Thomas +15000 Axel Zingle +15000 Adam Yates +15000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +15000 Hugo Houle +20000 Simon Clarke +20000 Michal Kwiatkowski +20000 Nils Politt +20000 Ion Izagirre +20000 Wout Poels +20000 Bob Jungels +20000 Simon Geschke +20000 Patrick Konrad +20000 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil +20000 Jasper Stuyven +20000 Tony Gallopin +20000 Lilian Calmejane +20000 Kasper Asgreen +20000 David Gaudu +25000 Thibaut Pinot +25000 David De La Cruz +25000 Anthony Perez +25000 Daniel Martinez +25000 Jai Hindley +25000 Quentin Pacher +25000 Michael Woods +25000 Nick Schultz +25000 Romain Bardet +25000 Johan Esteban Chaves +25000 Nans Peters +25000 James Shaw +30000 Felix Gall +30000 Anthony Turgis +30000 Krists Neilands +30000 Gorka Izagirre +30000 Egan Bernal +30000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +30000 Ben Turner +30000 Torstein Traeen +30000 Stan Dewulf +30000 Stefan Kung +30000 Simon Guglielmi +30000 Christophe Laporte +30000 Gianni Moscon +30000 Rigoberto Uran +30000 Peter Sagan +30000 Dion Smith +30000 Jonathan Castroviejo +40000 Anthon Charmig +40000 Andrey Amador +40000 Marc Soler +40000 Alexis Renard +40000 Ben O'Connor +40000 Tiesj Benoot +40000 Clement Berthet +40000 Kevin Vermaerke +40000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +40000 Chris Harper +40000 Juan Pedro Lopez +40000 Steff Cras +40000 Antonio Pedrero +40000 Oliver Naesen +50000 Wilco Kelderman +50000 Rasmus Tiller +50000 Jack Haig +50000 Florian Vermeersch +50000 Yevgeniy Federov +50000 Harold Tejada +50000 Marco Haller +50000 Danny Van Poppel +50000 Guillaume Martin +50000 Soren Waerenskjold +50000 Jordi Meeus +50000 Kevin Geniets +50000 Matthew Dinham +50000 Alex Kirsch +50000 Michael Gogl +50000 Phil Bauhaus +50000 Nelson Oliveira +50000 Jasper de Buyst +50000 Felix Grossschartner +50000 Mikel Landa +60000 Jorge Arcas +60000 Lars van den Berg +60000 Carlos Rodriguez +60000 Sepp Kuss +60000 Rafal Majka +60000 Nils Eekhoff +60000 Louis Meintjes +60000 Mikkel Bjerg +60000 Jonas Abrahamsen +60000 Luke Durbridge +60000 Pierre-Luc Perichon +60000 Dylan Van Baarle +60000 Alexander Kristoff +60000 Frederik Frison +60000 Emanuel Buchmann +60000 Dylan Groenewegen +60000 Yves Lampaert +60000 Cees Bol +60000 Nathan Van Hooydonck +80000 Fabio Jakobsen +80000 Sam Welsford +80000 Michael Morkov +80000 John Degenkolb +80000 Mark Cavendish +80000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: +110

Jonas Vingegaard: +110

Adam Yates: +1400

Jai Hindley: +1600

Mattias Skjelmose: +2500

Simon Yates: +3500

David Gaudu: +3500

Mikel Landa: +5000

Romain Bardet: +6500

Carlos Rodriguez: +6500

Egan Bernal: +8000

Ben O’Connor: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300