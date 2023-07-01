Tour de France, Stage 1: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France will begin on Saturday, July 1. The race starts with the first three stages of migrating through Spain on the way to the French border. The first stage will be in and around Bilbao, Spain and is considered a medium-mountain stage. It will consist of 182 km or 113 miles. There will be five notable hills during the first stage, but they come in as a two, three threes and a four on the 1-4 scale, with one being the most difficult and four the easiest.
TV schedule
Date: Saturday, July 1
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: NBC (starting at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
Information about Stage 1 is available on the Tour website. Strava offers a more in-depth look at the elevation changes for the first stage.
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +300
Mathieu van der Poel: +400
Wout Van Aert: +450
Mattias Skjelmose: +900
Tom Pidcock: +1200
Jonas Vingegaard: +1400
Julian Alaphilippe: +1400
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: +110
Tadej Pogačar: +115
Jai Hindley: +1600
Enric Mas Nicolau” +2200
Mattias Skjelmose: +2800
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300