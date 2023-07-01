Tour de France, Stage 1: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France will begin on Saturday, July 1. The race starts with the first three stages of migrating through Spain on the way to the French border. The first stage will be in and around Bilbao, Spain and is considered a medium-mountain stage. It will consist of 182 km or 113 miles. There will be five notable hills during the first stage, but they come in as a two, three threes and a four on the 1-4 scale, with one being the most difficult and four the easiest.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 1

Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC (starting at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

Information about Stage 1 is available on the Tour website. Strava offers a more in-depth look at the elevation changes for the first stage.

Current leaderboard

N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +300

Mathieu van der Poel: +400

Wout Van Aert: +450

Mattias Skjelmose: +900

Tom Pidcock: +1200

Jonas Vingegaard: +1400

Julian Alaphilippe: +1400

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: +110

Tadej Pogačar: +115

Jai Hindley: +1600

Enric Mas Nicolau” +2200

Mattias Skjelmose: +2800

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300