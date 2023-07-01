 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole position for sprint race after sprint shootout in Austria

Formula One racing is running a rare Saturday race at Red Bull Ring in Austria. The field will race in a sprint shootout early Saturday morning to set the grid for the sprint race later in the morning. We’ll update with what the starting grid looks like.

By L Truscott
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing on track prior to the Sprint Race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 01, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo by Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Two poles in two days for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. A day after the Formula One’s leading driver claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix, he took the top spot in the shootout, which determines the grid for the sprint race later in the day.

Driving through damp conditions, Verstappen lead teammate Sergio Perez by half a second. The two Red Bull drivers will be atop the starting grid when the spring race begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished third in the shootout. It’s been an impressive weekend, so far, for Norris, who earned the fourth spot on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. Nico Hulkenberg of Haas finished fourth, but he could face a grid penalty after running over a tire on his way out of the box after a pit stop.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin came in seventh and eighth, with Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Kevin Magnussen of Haas rounding out the top 10.

Mercedes’ George Russell finished 15th after a technical issue. His teammate Lewis Hamilton finished 18th after his failure to stay within track limits on turn nine.

Here is the full starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race following the shootout.

2023 Austrian Grand Prix sprint starting grid

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Sergio Perez 11
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Nico Hulkenberg 27
5 Carlos Sainz 55
6 Charles Leclerc 16
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Esteban Ocon 31
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Pierre Gasly 10
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Nyck De Vries 21
15 George Russell 63
16 Zhou Guanyu 24
17 Oscar Piastri 81
18 Lewis Hamilton 44
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Logan Sargeant 2

