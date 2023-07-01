Start time, TV channel, live stream for sprint shootout at 2023 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

The F1 sprint shootout represents a new twist on qualifying, and we’ll see it in action prior to the Austrian Grand Prix. Essentially, the shootout serves as a qualifying session to set the grid for the sprint race. For the Austrian Grand Prix, both the sprint shootout and sprint race will take place on Saturday, July 1st.

Below, we’ll break it down in more detail while also looking at how to watch the sprint shootout.

2023 Austrian Grand Prix: How to watch sprint shootout qualifying

Date: Saturday, July 1st

Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN

The sprint race is a shortened, standalone race that will take place on the Saturday prior to the Austrian Grand Prix. It will be 24 laps while taking around a half hour to complete.

The sprint shootout is a qualifying session that will determine the grid for the sprint race. The shootout will consist of three sessions with each mandating the type of tire used. The first session will be 12 minutes with medium compound tires. The slowest five drivers will be dropped. Then, the second session (lasting 10 minutes) will also take place on medium tires. The slowest five drivers will be dropped once again. A pit stop will take place, and the remaining drivers will switch to soft tires for the final session, which will both be 8 minutes long.

As for the actual race on Sunday, Max Verstappen heads into the weekend as the favorite (-300) to win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him stands teammate Sergio Perez (+600) along with Lewis Hamilton (+1100), Fernando Alonso (+1100), and George Russell (+2000) respectively in terms of listed odds to win the Austrian Grand Prix.

The entry list for the sprint race is listed below.

Entry list