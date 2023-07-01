 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Start time, TV channel, live stream for sprint shootout at 2023 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

F1’s new event on Saturday, hosting a sprint shootout to set the starting grid for the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix. We go over how you can watch the shootout qualifying event.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Canada Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The F1 sprint shootout represents a new twist on qualifying, and we’ll see it in action prior to the Austrian Grand Prix. Essentially, the shootout serves as a qualifying session to set the grid for the sprint race. For the Austrian Grand Prix, both the sprint shootout and sprint race will take place on Saturday, July 1st.

Below, we’ll break it down in more detail while also looking at how to watch the sprint shootout.

2023 Austrian Grand Prix: How to watch sprint shootout qualifying

Date: Saturday, July 1st
Time: 6:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN 2
Live stream: WatchESPN

The sprint race is a shortened, standalone race that will take place on the Saturday prior to the Austrian Grand Prix. It will be 24 laps while taking around a half hour to complete.

The sprint shootout is a qualifying session that will determine the grid for the sprint race. The shootout will consist of three sessions with each mandating the type of tire used. The first session will be 12 minutes with medium compound tires. The slowest five drivers will be dropped. Then, the second session (lasting 10 minutes) will also take place on medium tires. The slowest five drivers will be dropped once again. A pit stop will take place, and the remaining drivers will switch to soft tires for the final session, which will both be 8 minutes long.

As for the actual race on Sunday, Max Verstappen heads into the weekend as the favorite (-300) to win, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him stands teammate Sergio Perez (+600) along with Lewis Hamilton (+1100), Fernando Alonso (+1100), and George Russell (+2000) respectively in terms of listed odds to win the Austrian Grand Prix.

The entry list for the sprint race is listed below.

Entry list

2023 Austrian Grand Prix shootout entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Network