F1 live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix via live stream

The Austrian Grand Prix is next on tap for the F1 schedule while taking place on Sunday, July 1. The race from Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria will cover 71 laps on a 4.318 km (2.683 mi) track.

The Austrian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Charles Leclerc won this event last season while Max Verstappen finished second and Lewis Hamilton claimed third place.

Verstappen checks into this race with plenty of momentum, notching four consecutive victories this season. In fact, either Verstappen or Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez have won every event in 2023.

Because of that dominance, Verstappen holds -300 odds to win the Austrian Grand Prix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Perez is next in line with +600 odds. From there, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso both have +1100 odds to finish atop the podium.