What time is the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Spielberg this weekend for the latest race. The Austrian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 71 laps at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The course is 4.318 km (2.683 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.578 km (190.493 mi). The race is expected to last around 1 hour and 30 minutes, depending on potential delays.

Last year, Charles Leclerc won the Austrian GP with a time of 1:24:24.312. Max Verstappen finished second (and recorded the fastest lap) while Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium in third place.

Verstappen has the best odds to win the Austrian GP this time around, as DraftKings Sportsbook gives him -300 odds to claim the top spot on Sunday. He has won four straight events by wide margins, which is reflected in the odds.

Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, has +600 odds to win. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are next in line with each holding +1100 odds to finish first.