Picks, predictions for 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix is on tap this weekend with the race scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 2. The Austrian GP will have 71 laps at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

Below, we’ll outline our top 2023 Austrian Grand Prix picks heading into the weekend. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook are subject to change.

2023 Austrian Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen to win (-300)

Verstappen was an absolute winning-machine in 2022, and that has carried into the 2023 season. The two-time champion has won four races in a row, and he appears borderline unstoppable. In fact, Red Bull Racing has won every F1 event this year, as Sergio Perez won both races where Verstappen failed to capture the top of the podium. Lately, Verstappen has been winning by some huge margins, and that could continue in Austria.

Max Verstappen fastest lap & win the race (+100)

This pick carries more risk. Verstappen has won six of the eight races this season, but he has only recorded the fastest lap in three of those. Having said that, the top driver has some history on his side, claiming the fastest lap in three of the last four Austrian Grand Prix, making the combination of him winning and recording the fastest lap intriguing at +100 odds.

Mercedes Double Top-6 Finish (-175)

At -175 odds, the bet on Mercedes achieving a double top 6 finish appears enticing. While Red Bull has displayed dominance this season, Mercedes has consistently performed without much fanfare. Although George Russell encountered a mishap in the previous Canadian Grand Prix, he and his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, have managed to secure top-six finishes in three previous races. Considering their reliability, both drivers are compelling choices to achieve top-six finishes once more.