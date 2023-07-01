How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic returns to Wimbledon this week on the hunt for his fifth title in a row on the grass courts. He enters the week as the favorite to win, installed at -140 at DraftKings Sportsbook despite being the No. 2 seed. Djokovic has won at Wimbledon seven times (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), and has played in 17 different tournaments there.

If he wins again this year, he will tie Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. He will also tie Bjorn Borg’s record of five titles in consecutive years. Djokovic first played in the Grand Slam in 2005, where he finished third. He has reached the quarterfinal round or further in 13 of his 17 tournaments. He currently holds an 86-10 record at Wimbledon.

Several of his most memorable Wimbledon matchups saw him pitted against Roger Federer, the tournament’s record-holder, whom Djokovic beat in the finals three times. Their different playing styles clashed in some instant classics on the courts. Their 2014 final saw multiple sets go to overtime as the lead switched back and forth. They finally completed all five sets after over four and a half hours had passed. In 2019, Djokovic narrowly avoided defeated several times, playing himself out of Federer’s title points in another five-set match.

Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets last year’s final, and his biggest competition this year is World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The tournament will begin on Monday, July 3.