Jock Landale signs four-year, $32 million deal with Rockets

Jock Landale and the Houston Rockets have agreed on a four-year, $32 million deal according to Shams Charania. The upstart big man is heading to Houston to help the Rockets accelerate their rebuild.

Free agent Jock Landale has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agents Sammy Wloszczowski and Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports negotiated the new contract for Landale. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Landale played a reserve role with the Suns in his second NBA season and first in Phoenix. He made his NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021-22 season after being unselected in the 2018 draft. Landale played in 69 games last season with four starts and played 14.2 minutes per game with a slight increase in minutes during the playoffs.

During the regular season, he averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist per game with the Suns. He didn’t shoot a ton but shot 52.8% from the floor. It may not look like much, but he was clearly reliable enough to play nearly 70 games and improved his value as a pro.