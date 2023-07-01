 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaxson Hayes signs two-year deal with Lakers in free agency

The big man is heading to LA.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jaxson Hayes #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket during the game on March 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE Photo by Jonathan Bachman/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaxson Hayes has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The New Orleans Pelicans did not give Hayes a qualifying offer, which means he became an unrestricted free agent as opposed to entering restricted free agency.

Hayes has tremendous value in the current free agency market for centers. While he hasn’t put up eye-popping scoring numbers over his four years as a member of the Pelicans, the fact remains that he’s still only 23 years old, with his growing pains in the rearview. The 6-foot-11 big man has the rare athleticism to run at either the four or five in the rotation, which should be beneficial as he continues to grow as a veteran.

The Lakers could use some depth in the frontcourt after waiving Mo Bamba, so Hayes fills an immediate need and can continue developing in LA.

