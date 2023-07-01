Jaxson Hayes signs two-year deal with Lakers in free agency

Jaxson Hayes has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The New Orleans Pelicans did not give Hayes a qualifying offer, which means he became an unrestricted free agent as opposed to entering restricted free agency.

Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Hayes has tremendous value in the current free agency market for centers. While he hasn’t put up eye-popping scoring numbers over his four years as a member of the Pelicans, the fact remains that he’s still only 23 years old, with his growing pains in the rearview. The 6-foot-11 big man has the rare athleticism to run at either the four or five in the rotation, which should be beneficial as he continues to grow as a veteran.

The Lakers could use some depth in the frontcourt after waiving Mo Bamba, so Hayes fills an immediate need and can continue developing in LA.