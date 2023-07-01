 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Strus signs four-year, $63 million deal with Cavaliers in sign and trade

After helping Miami reach the NBA Finals, Strus will now be shooting for the Cavs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Max Strus #31 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Max Strus has agreed to a four-year, $63 million contract in a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is part of a three-team deal with the Cavs, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs.

Strus has spent the last three seasons with the Miami Heat and has seen his role, and minutes, steadily increase over time. Last season he averaged 28.3 minutes per game which was the highest of his career, while also averaging a career-best 11.5 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting from the floor. Though he stepped up for the Heat in light of Tyler Herro’s injury, his dip in three-point percentage and his struggles in the NBA Finals could give cause for concern for some teams.

While Strus was incredibly valuable to the Heat’s miraculous playoff run, it shouldn’t overshadow that he struggled mightily through the regular season at times also, which may further justify how teams view, and subsequently pay him, in free agency.

