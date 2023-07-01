Max Strus signs four-year, $63 million deal with Cavaliers in sign and trade

Max Strus has agreed to a four-year, $63 million contract in a sign-and-trade that will send him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is part of a three-team deal with the Cavs, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs.

Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Strus has spent the last three seasons with the Miami Heat and has seen his role, and minutes, steadily increase over time. Last season he averaged 28.3 minutes per game which was the highest of his career, while also averaging a career-best 11.5 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting from the floor. Though he stepped up for the Heat in light of Tyler Herro’s injury, his dip in three-point percentage and his struggles in the NBA Finals could give cause for concern for some teams.

While Strus was incredibly valuable to the Heat’s miraculous playoff run, it shouldn’t overshadow that he struggled mightily through the regular season at times also, which may further justify how teams view, and subsequently pay him, in free agency.