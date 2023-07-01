Dillon Brooks signs 4-year, $80M deal with Rockets

Dillon Brooks is heading to Houston.

The former Grizzlies player inked a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Brooks catapulted himself into a significant role for the Memphis Grizzlies this year, tying the most games he’s played in a season (73) while averaging a career-high 30.3 minutes per game. Though his 14.3 points per game and 39.6% field goal percentage were dips from the season prior, he did increase his three-point mark to 32.6% while bumping up his average to 2.0 made threes per game.

After averaging 0.9 steals per game, Brooks was named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Unfortunately, Brooks’ antics off the court proved even louder than his production on the floor, and this trend was heightened in the NBA playoffs. After splitting the first two games against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Brooks infamously took a few digs at LeBron James, giving the latter just enough motivation to help propel the Lakers to a 4-2 series win over the Grizzlies.

While Brooks’ two-way contributions should make him a viable contributor to any roster, it’s the noise he makes off the court that can be perceived as a red flag to NBA franchises.