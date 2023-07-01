Brook Lopez signs two-year, $48 million deal with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing big man Brook Lopez back to the team on a two-year, $48 million deal. Lopez was heavily involved in discussions with the Rockets but Milwaukee ultimately decided he was too important to the championship core to lose.

Lopez became an unrestricted free agent after spending five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a central piece of their 2021 NBA championship run and has only gotten better since — in 2022-23, he recorded a career high in three-point percentage (37.4%) and had his highest points-per game average since 2016-17 (15.9). On the downside, the center is 35 years old and underwent back surgery in 2021.

With Lopez back in the fold, the Bucks have brought back all the key players from the 2021 championship run. We’ll see if the big man can continue to deliver solid interior defense while providing some floor spacing on offense.